Louisville, Ky., May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ/GM: SYPR) (“Sypris” or the “Company”) today announced that it will host a conference call on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss financial results and operations. To listen to the call live via telephone, participants should dial (833) 316-0560 approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call (ask to be joined into the Sypris Solutions, Inc. call).

The live broadcast of Sypris’ quarterly conference call will also be available online at www.sypris.com on May 16, 2023, beginning at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). The online replay will be available at approximately 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) and continue for 30 days. Related presentation materials will be posted to the “Investor Information” section of the Company’s website at www.sypris.com, located under the sub-heading “Upcoming Events,” prior to the call. The presentation materials will be in Adobe Acrobat format. A copy of the Company’s press release announcing its earnings and any other financial and statistical information about the period to be presented in the conference call will also be available at the section of the Company’s web site entitled “Investor Information” at www.sypris.com.

Sypris Solutions is a diversified manufacturing and engineering services company serving the defense, transportation, communications, and energy industries. For more information about Sypris Solutions, visit its web site at www.sypris.com.

For more information contact:
Richard L. Davis
Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
(502) 329-2000
