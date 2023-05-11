PR Newswire

Seasoned underwriter with significant experience across all regions

NEW YORK, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb today announced that Adam Mason has been appointed Executive Vice President, Casualty for Overseas General Insurance, the company's general insurance operations. Currently, Mason serves as Deputy Head of Casualty for the business. In his new role, he will be responsible for the growth and profitability for Chubb's casualty lines in 51 countries and territories outside North America.

Mason will continue to report to Mark Homan, who, as Chubb announced separately, has been named Division President, International Property and Casualty, for Overseas General Insurance. The appointments are effective June 1, 2023.

"Over two decades at Chubb, Adam has built a strong reputation as a technical underwriter and experienced multinational executive," said Homan. "As Deputy Head and Chief Underwriting Officer for our international Casualty business, Adam has been instrumental in driving the growth and profitability of our portfolio across all regions. We're pleased to welcome this experienced leader and manager to this important role."

Mason has more than 30 years of industry experience. Prior to serving as Deputy Head of Casualty for Overseas General Insurance, he was Chief Underwriting Officer, Casualty. Mason joined the company, then named ACE, in 2002, working in the U.K. and Ireland for both the multinational retail and international wholesale casualty underwriting teams. He joined Chubb's casualty business in 2011. Earlier in his career, Mason served as an Assistant Underwriter at Independent Insurance and a Casualty Underwriter at CNA.

Mason holds a degree in Economics and Geography from Middlesex University.

About Chubb

