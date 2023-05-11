Chubb Names Adam Mason Executive Vice President, Casualty, for its International General Insurance Operations

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, May 11, 2023

Seasoned underwriter with significant experience across all regions

NEW YORK, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb today announced that Adam Mason has been appointed Executive Vice President, Casualty for Overseas General Insurance, the company's general insurance operations. Currently, Mason serves as Deputy Head of Casualty for the business. In his new role, he will be responsible for the growth and profitability for Chubb's casualty lines in 51 countries and territories outside North America.

Adam_Mason_Chubb.jpg

Mason will continue to report to Mark Homan, who, as Chubb announced separately, has been named Division President, International Property and Casualty, for Overseas General Insurance. The appointments are effective June 1, 2023.

"Over two decades at Chubb, Adam has built a strong reputation as a technical underwriter and experienced multinational executive," said Homan. "As Deputy Head and Chief Underwriting Officer for our international Casualty business, Adam has been instrumental in driving the growth and profitability of our portfolio across all regions. We're pleased to welcome this experienced leader and manager to this important role."

Mason has more than 30 years of industry experience. Prior to serving as Deputy Head of Casualty for Overseas General Insurance, he was Chief Underwriting Officer, Casualty. Mason joined the company, then named ACE, in 2002, working in the U.K. and Ireland for both the multinational retail and international wholesale casualty underwriting teams. He joined Chubb's casualty business in 2011. Earlier in his career, Mason served as an Assistant Underwriter at Independent Insurance and a Casualty Underwriter at CNA.

Mason holds a degree in Economics and Geography from Middlesex University.

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 34,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com

favicon.png?sn=NY97069&sd=2023-05-11 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chubb-names-adam-mason-executive-vice-president-casualty-for-its-international-general-insurance-operations-301821954.html

SOURCE Chubb

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY97069&Transmission_Id=202305111010PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY97069&DateId=20230511
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.