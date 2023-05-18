The following is an opinion editorial from Pat Gelsinger, chief executive officer of Intel Corporation:

The past several years demonstrated how central technology is to every aspect of human existence. Semiconductors power the essential technologies in a world that is becoming increasingly digital.

2022 was a challenging year for Intel. We continue to operate in a tough market, while simultaneously pursuing our multiyear transformation. To overcome these challenges, we remain committed to the highest ethical standards and to use our resources and ingenuity to solve the world’s greatest challenges. Our dedication to environmental, social and corporate governance is key to our success as a business.

I was reminded of this with the recent passing of Intel’s co-founder Gordon Moore, an icon whose legacy continues to inspire us every day. Moore was an avid philanthropist and established our commitment to environmental sustainability during a time when companies were not thinking about it the way they are today. This was a big part of his legacy and why corporate responsibility and sustainability remain deeply engrained in Intel’s DNA.

Over the past year, we have had some incredible achievements implementing sustainability as an industry initiative:

Driving Our Value Chain Toward Sustainable Computing: Achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions is one of the most complicated challenges the technology industry faces. In 2022, we pledged to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in our operations and across our value chain. We are focused on achieving 100% renewable energy, net-positive water and zero waste to landfills by 2030. We’ve developed a roadmap to drive reductions and ultimately achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across our global operations by 2040.



In 2022, we also saw the historic passage of the CHIPS and Science Act. This was a victory for the semiconductor industry as well as American technological leadership and innovation; it will boost American semiconductor research, development and production, ensuring U.S. leadership in technology that forms the foundation of everything from household appliances to defense systems. Public-private partnerships are key to generating the large, long-term investments needed to develop critical technologies of the future.

We’re committed to deepening our collaborations to build on our current successes. Together, we can further drive tech as a force for good – ensuring the scale of our work with others to create a more responsible, inclusive and sustainable world, enabled through technology and the expertise and passion of our employees. For example, this past year we also:

We are all part of a globally interconnected evolution. As we continue to transform human progress, we must continue to create world-changing technology that improves the life of every person on the planet. Intel remains fully committed to executing our strategy to deliver leadership products anchored on open and secure platforms, powered by at-scale manufacturing and supercharged by our people. Our company and our people will continue to have a profound influence driving business and society forward by creating radical innovation that revolutionizes the way we live.

