BROOKLYN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2023 / It was announced yesterday that Rhiannon Giddens has been awarded the Pulitzer Prize in Music for the opera "Omar," which she co-wrote with Michael Abels ("Get Out," "Nope"). "Omar" - based on the autobiography of an enslaved Muslim man, Omar Ibn Said, who lived in Charleston, S.C. in the 19th century - made its world premiere last year at Spoleto Festival and has been performed at LA Opera, Boston Lyric Opera and North Carolina Arts, with San Francisco Opera scheduled for this November.

Giddens' "You're the One" will be released August 18 on Nonesuch Records. The album is the GRAMMY, MacArthur and Pulitzer-winning singer, composer and instrumentalist's third solo studio album and her first of all original songs; her last solo album was 2017's critically acclaimed "Freedom Highway." This collection of 12 songs written over the course of Giddens' career bursts with life-affirming energy, drawing from the folk music that she knows so deeply as well as its pop descendants. The album was produced by Jack Splash (Kendrick Lamar, Solange, Alicia Keys, Valerie June, Tank and the Bangas) and recorded at Criteria Recording Studios in Miami with a band composed of Giddens' closest musical collaborators from the past decade alongside musicians from Splash's own Rolodex, topped off with a horn section, making an impressive ten-to-twelve-person ensemble.

As Pitchfork once said, "few artists are so fearless and so ravenous in their exploration" - a journey that has led to NPR naming her one of its "25 Most Influential Women Musicians of the 21st Century" and to American Songwriter calling her "one of the most important musical minds currently walking the planet." Giddens' previous album "They're Calling Me Home" won the GRAMMY for Best Folk Album in 2022, making her a two-time winner and eight-time nominee. She also had her PBS' "Great Performances" debut with the Nashville Ballet in "Black Lucy and the Bard," which she composed and performed the music for with Francesco Turrisi, and released a children's book inspired by a song she wrote for Juneteenth called "Build A House." She is also the creative director of the Silkroad Ensemble, is this year's musical director of the Ojai Festival, created a 10-part video series about the banjo on Wondrium and is hosting a new series on PBS this summer called "My Music."

