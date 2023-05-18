Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of ImmunityBio Inc. (“ImmunityBio” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: IBRX). Investors who purchased ImmunityBio securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com%2Fibrx.

The investigation concerns whether ImmunityBio has violated federal securities laws.

On May 11, 2023, Reuters reported that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration declined to approve ImmunityBio’s combination therapy to treat a type of bladder cancer due to deficiencies in its application. The Company also reiterated doubts about its ability to remain in business in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following this news, ImmunityBio stock dropped nearly 57% to $2.69 per share during premarket trading hours that same day.

