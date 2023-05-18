Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (“Relmada” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: RLMD). Investors who purchased Relmada securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com%2Frlmd.

The investigation concerns whether Relmada has violated federal securities laws.

On October 13, 2022, Relmada announced the results of its RELIANCE III study (REL-1017-303), evaluating the drug REL-1017 as a monotherapy for Major Depressive Disorder (MDD). The Company disclosed that the RELIANCE III trial did not achieve its primary endpoint, which was a statistically significant improvement in depression symptoms compared to placebo on Day 28, as measured by the Mongomery-Asberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS). Specifically, the REL-1017 treatment showed a MADRS reduction of 14.8 points at Day 28 versus 13.9 points for placebo, a higher-than-expected placebo response. Relmada described that "[p]aradoxical results were observed in certain study sites, where placebo dramatically outperformed REL-1017." Following this news, Relmada stock dropped $25.22 per share, or 79.57% to close at $6.47 that same day.

