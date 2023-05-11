International Paper Publishes 2022 Sustainability Report

PR Newswire

MEMPHIS, Tenn., May 11, 2023

International Paper announced progress on its Vision 2030 sustainability targets

MEMPHIS, Tenn., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International Paper released its 2022 Sustainability Report, which illustrates the progress made on our Vision 2030 goals and outlines our commitment to building a better future for people, the planet and our company.

From planet-friendly packaging to pulp for absorbent products, we transform renewable resources into products people depend on every day. As one of North America's largest recyclers, we deliver circular solutions that reduce waste and build a better future for our planet.

International Paper recognizes its impacts and dependencies on natural and human capital, and its responsibility to promote the health of people and our planet because we know that's what's needed for a livable world and a thriving society.

"We're proud to be a global leader in sustainable business practices," said Mark Sutton, chairman and chief executive officer, International Paper. "We continue to make progress on our Vision 2030 goals and commitments, and believe in being a force for good in our communities by creating positive impact. That means, using resources responsibly and efficiently, and ensuring that our business is safe, successful and sustainable today and for future generations

International Paper reported pursuant to the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) disclosures, the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and also responded to CDP's (Carbon Disclosure Project) Climate Change, Forest and Water Security questionnaires to transparently disclose risks and opportunities in those core areas of sustainability.

Learn more about how International Paper address these risks in the Sustainable Operations and TCFD Index sections of this report and see the Annual Performance Summary for more information.

About International Paper

International Paper (NYSE: IP) is a global producer of planet-friendly packaging, pulp and other fiber-based products, and one of North America's largest recyclers. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., we employ approximately 39,000 colleagues globally who are committed to creating what's next. We serve customers worldwide, with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, North Africa and Europe. Net sales for 2022 were $21.2 billion. Additional information can be found by visiting internationalpaper.com.

