NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2023 / KeyBank's Key4Women chapter in Rochester recently donated hygiene products to Bethany House. This organization provides temporary housing, assistance and support to women and children in Rochester, NY afflicted with homelessness and instability from domestic violence, incarceration, addiction, mental health, physical illness, or poverty.

For International Women's Month, Key4Women members worked with KeyBank teammates to collect items from clients in KeyBank's branches in the Rochester market as well as employees, and members of the Rochester Chapter of the Women Presidents Organization. The month-long effort resulted in the donation of boxes and bags full of materials that will be used by clients at Bethany House.

Since 2005, Key4Women has been supporting the financial progress and empowerment of business women through advocacy, connections and empowerment. KeyBank provides opportunities for and encourages teammates to dedicate their time and talent to serve others, brighten lives and transform communities for the better in meaningful ways.

