FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) unveiled the winners of the 11th annual FedEx Small Business Grant Contest. Ten U.S.-based businesses were chosen this year out of over 8,200 entries.

Grand Prize Winners:

$30,000, plus $1,000 in FedEx Officeprint and business services

“At FedEx, we are committed to empowering entrepreneurs and providing the resources they need to succeed,” said Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer, Brie Carere. “We’re excited to shine a spotlight on these incredible small businesses and look forward to supporting them as they continue to grow and thrive.”

Chesapeake+BAYDOG, a veteran owned small business, was awarded an additional $20,000 courtesy of United+States+Automobile+Association+%28USAA%29+Small+Business+Insurance.

All winners also received a $300 voucher from My+FedEx+Rewards, access to FedEx Premier Customer Service, a sustainable packaging consult from FedEx+Packaging+Lab, a digital consult from the FedEx Digital Sales Solutions team, 20% off of a SEO monthly plan from HigherVisibility, a mentorship session with select member-founders in Entrepreneurs%26rsquo%3B+Organization, an invite to attend a FedEx Grant Winner Forum, a feature on the FedEx+Small+Business+Center, and an international trade dictionary courtesy of FedEx.

The grant winners aren’t the only small business owners that have benefitted. All Top 100 finalists were offered a financial consultation with Accion+Opportunity+Fund. The finalists have also been awarded free access to the Initiative for a Competitive+Inner+City+%28I.C.I.C.%29+Annual+Conference, its Digital Learning Platform, and access to up to three of its webinars.

An exciting new addition to this year’s contest was the People’s Choice Awards, a 10-day voting period in which the public voted for a daily winner among all of the entrants. The People’s Choice Awards provided entrants a chance to win one of ten $1,000 digital cash gift cards. One gift card per day was awarded to the qualified small business with the highest number of likes on their entry that particular day.

People’s Choice Award Winners:

$1,000 digital cash gift cards

Over the past eleven years, nearly 80,000 businesses have entered the contest in the United States alone. FedEx has awarded more than $1.98 million total in grant money and printing credits combined since the contest’s inception.

