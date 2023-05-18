SAN FRANCISCO, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Virtu Financial, Inc. ( VIRT) investors who suffered substantial losses submit your losses now.





The investigation focuses on Virtu’s past assurances that it “continue[s] to maintain and enforce appropriate information barriers to segment and protect sensitive client data.”

Virtu’s assurances came under question beginning on Feb. 17, 2023, when the company revealed that it “has been responding to requests for information from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with an investigation of the Company’s information access barriers” and “[t]he Company is cooperating with this civil investigation.”

Then, on Apr. 28, 2023, Virtu further revealed that “it has engaged in settlement discussions” with the SEC, “the Company currently believes it may receive a Wells Notice from the SEC,” and that the Notice “would be expected to allege violations of federal securities laws with respect to the Company’s information barriers policies and procedures […] and related statements made by the Company[.]”

These revelations have driven the price of Virtu shares sharply lower.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and whether Virtu may have misled investors about safeguarding client data,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

