AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO) a national leader in providing patient‐centered, healthcare‐at‐home solutions including home medical equipment, medical supplies, and related services, has entered into an agreement to become the capitated provider of durable home medical equipment and supplies to Humana Medicare Advantage HMO members in 33 states, plus the District of Columbia. AdaptHealth’s agreement with Humana, which features a value-based pricing model replacing traditional fee-for-service, is expected to cover at least 1.0 million members.

“We are delighted that Humana has partnered with AdaptHealth to help its members achieve their best health at home,” said AdaptHealth CEO Steve Griggs. “Our unmatched nationwide network of more than 700 locations, a resilient supply chain, and a focus on technology and in-home service to improve patient care will deliver excellent value to Humana Medicare Advantage members.”

“The AdaptHealth-Humana partnership will also eliminate many of the burdens that patients face in ordering home medical equipment, and will reduce administrative costs for Humana, AdaptHealth, and our referring physicians” said Griggs.

The value-based agreement covers Humana’s Medicare Advantage HMO members in the states of: Alabama, Tennessee, Virginia, North Carolina, Georgia, South Carolina, Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Illinois, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, District of Columbia, Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont, California, Nevada, Colorado, and New Mexico.

About AdaptHealth Corp.

AdaptHealth is a national leader in providing patient‐centered, healthcare‐at‐home solutions including home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and related services. The Company provides a full suite of medical products and solutions designed to help patients manage chronic conditions in the home, adapt to challenges in their activities of daily living, and thrive. Product and service offerings include (i) sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services (including CPAP and bi PAP services) to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea, (ii) medical devices and supplies to patients for the treatment of diabetes (including continuous

glucose monitors and insulin pumps), (iii) HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, (iv) oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and (v) other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs. The Company is proud to partner with an extensive and highly diversified network of referral sources, including acute care hospitals, sleep labs, pulmonologists, skilled nursing facilities, and clinics. AdaptHealth services beneficiaries of Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial insurance payors, reaching approximately 3.9 million patients annually in all 50 states.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230511005824/en/