The 2023+T%2BL+500 was announced in the May issue of Travel + Leisure, with 10 Curator+Hotel+%26amp%3B+Resort+Collection member properties awarded as one of the 500 best hotels and resorts in the world.

“Having our member properties named the ‘World’s Best’ by Travel + Leisure confirms that they provide the type of memorable experiences discerning travelers appreciate,” said Jennifer Barnwell, President of Curator Hotel & Resort Collection. ”Curator is honored to support these hotels and resorts, and we celebrate this special recognition.”

Founded by a celebrated group of visionary hoteliers with the mission to provide independent lifestyle properties a competitive edge within the vast hospitality landscape, Curator Hotel & Resort Collection offers distinctive travel experiences through its portfolio of member properties as unique as the travelers who are drawn to them.

The following Curator hotels and resorts were awarded as the 2023 T+L 500 best hotels and resorts:

%3Cb%3EEstancia+La+Jolla+Hotel+%26amp%3B+Spa%3A%3C%2Fb%3EAwash in sun-drenched charm, this hacienda-style resort is set between the seaside villages of La Jolla and Del Mar in San Diego. Lush gardens, quiet courtyards with adobe fireplaces, and world-class dining complement the resort’s casually elegant accommodations.

%3Cb%3EHotel+Landing%3A%3C%2Fb%3EOn the shores of Lake Minnetonka, just 15 miles from downtown Minneapolis, Hotel Landing is a unique lifestyle destination featuring an exceptional two-story indoor/outdoor restaurant, Nordic-inspired spa, and stylish guest accommodations that feel like luxurious private residences.

%3Cb%3EKona+Kai+Resort+%26amp%3B+Spa%3A%3C%2Fb%3ESet at the tip of Shelter Island in San Diego, Kona Kai Resort & Spa offers opportunities to gaze upon San Diego Bay from one’s private balcony, relax at the adults-only pool, enjoy tropical cocktails at the Tiki Bar, or spend the day sunbathing at the resort’s private beach.

%3Cb%3EL%26rsquo%3BAuberge+Del+Mar%3A%3C%2Fb%3EOverlooking the Pacific Ocean from the picturesque coastal village of Del Mar, the luxurious L’Auberge is highlighted by stunning estate-style accommodations, fine dining options, a full-service spa, and an enticing ocean-view swimming pool.

%3Cb%3ELittle+Palm+Island+Resort+%26amp%3B+Spa%3A%3C%2Fb%3EAn exquisite escape, guests arrive at Little Palm by boat or seaplane to indulge in the comforts of one of only thirty private thatched-room oceanfront bungalow suites. This adult-only paradise excludes phones and televisions but offers endless beachside activities, from exciting water sports to soothing spa treatments.

%3Cb%3EThe+Maven%3A%3C%2Fb%3ERenowned for its handcrafted hospitality, The Maven is located in downtown Denver’s vibrant LoDo micro-district, considered a community of discovery. The hotel’s spacious loft-style accommodations and keen attention to service details create the perfect base to explore an abundance of local attractions and experiences.

%3Cb%3ENobu+Hotel+Miami+Beach%3A%3C%2Fb%3EPerfectly blending the iconic modern architecture of Miami with Chef Nobu’s signature style, the oceanfront setting of Nobu Hotel is evocative of a dazzling contemporary Japanese beach house complimented by multi-sensory culinary experiences.

%3Cb%3EThe+Oxford+Hotel%3A%3C%2Fb%3EAn iconic Denver landmark located in bustling downtown, The Oxford offers travelers a truly unique hotel experience rooted in the property’s groundbreaking history, dating back to 1891. Providing custom-tailored service reminiscent of the Gilded Age, guests at The Oxford are transported to a simpler, more elegant time.

%3Cb%3EPelican+Grand+Beach+Resort%3A%3C%2Fb%3EWith a privileged setting directly on the Atlantic Ocean in Fort Lauderdale, Pelican Grand welcomes guests in the style of old Florida grandeur. This private beach resort is the ideal retreat for couples, families, and groups, boasting endless views, beachfront dining, and an expertly curated list of daily activities.

%3Cb%3EThe+Rally+Hotel%3A%3C%2Fb%3EDenver’s newest LoDo hotel, The Rally, is located in the downtown entertainment destination of McGregor Square, directly adjacent to Coors Field, home of the Colorado Rockies. Conceived as more than just a place to stay, the hotel’s inclusive Destination Amenity Fee features a bevy of local experiences and exclusive offers.

About Curator Hotel & Resort Collection

Curator Hotel & Resort Collection is a distinct collection of small brands and independent lifestyle hotels and resorts worldwide, founded by Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and a group of industry-leading hotel operators. Curator provides lifestyle hotels access to a wide breadth of program offerings to enhance the guest experience, employee engagement, and value creation while allowing their members the freedom to retain what makes their hotels unique. It offers the benefits of associating with other unique lifestyle hotels and brands while participating in best-in-class operating agreements, services, reporting, and technology. In addition to Pebblebrook, the founding members of Curator include Davidson Hospitality Group, Noble House Hotels & Resorts, Provenance, Sage Hospitality Group, Springboard Hospitality, and Viceroy Hotels & Resorts. For more information, visit www.curatorhotelsandresorts.com and follow us at @CuratorHotelsandResorts.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 48 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,300 guest rooms across 14 urban and resort markets. For more information, visit www.pebblebrookhotels.com and follow us at @PebblebrookPEB.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230511005886/en/