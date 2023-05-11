B. Riley Announces 2023 Commissions for Charity Day on May 18 to Benefit Toigo Foundation and Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation

Author's Avatar
24 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, May 11, 2023

LOS ANGELES, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Securities, together with B. Riley Financial (Nasdaq: RILY) (collectively, "B. Riley"), is pleased to announce that its annual Commissions for Charity Day will take place on Thursday May 18, 2023.

BRCLogo_Logo.jpg

All trading commissions on May 18th will be donated to the firm's long-standing philanthropic partners, Toigo Foundation and Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation.

Andy Moore, CEO of B. Riley Securities, commented: "Commissions for Charity Day is consistent with our relentless advocacy for the missions of Toigo and Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation. We encourage clients, investors, and friends to show your support for two incredibly important causes by transacting with our desk next Thursday, May 18th."

A beneficiary of this event since 2020, Toigo Foundation is dedicated to the advancement of women and diverse talent in leadership across finance. B. Riley is proud to partner with Toigo as a sponsor and participant of its education and workplace inclusion programs. Nancy Sims, President and CEO of the Toigo Foundation, commented: "We are grateful to B. Riley for its partnership and participation in Toigo's mission to foster the career advancement of underrepresented talent in Finance. We are honored to be a recipient of this financial support as we prepare and guide the next generation of future leaders across our industry."

The Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation has been as a beneficiary of Commissions for Charity Day since its inception. This event has raised over $745,000 in support of the Foundation's commitment to funding research and care for pediatric Type 1 & 2 diabetes and helping children lead healthier lifestyles through diet and exercise. B. Riley will once again present its flagship "Big Fighters, Big Cause" charity boxing event alongside its long-time philanthropic partner at this year's 23rd Annual Institutional Investor Conference in Beverly Hills on May 24th.

Boxing legend and six-time world champion, Sugar Ray Leonard, said, "This event, together with proceeds from our annual Big Fighters, Big Cause event, has enabled us to make meaningful progress in the fight against pediatric diabetes over the last twelve years. B. Riley is a valued friend and partner whose continued generosity has been fundamental to the life-changing research and education programs that our Foundation supports."

To participate in Commissions for Charity Day, please contact your B. Riley representative.

About B. Riley Securities
B. Riley has served as a preeminent fixture in small and middle market brokerage and investment banking for over 25 years. We provide a full suite of investment banking and capital markets services to companies, financial sponsors, and institutional investors across all industry verticals. Investment banking services include initial, secondary and follow-on offerings, institutional private placements, merger and acquisition (M&A) advisory, SPACs, corporate restructuring and recapitalization. Widely recognized for our thematic proprietary equity research, clients benefit from B. Riley's extensive network, industry expertise, and proven execution capabilities of our end-to-end financial services platform. B. Riley Securities is a subsidiary of B. Riley Financial (Nasdaq: RILY). For more information about B. Riley Securities, visit www.brileysecurities.com.

Media Contact
Jo Anne McCusker
B. Riley Financial, Inc.
[email protected]
(646) 885-5425

favicon.png?sn=LA98133&sd=2023-05-11 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/b-riley-announces-2023-commissions-for-charity-day-on-may-18-to-benefit-toigo-foundation-and-sugar-ray-leonard-foundation-301822674.html

SOURCE B. Riley Financial

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA98133&Transmission_Id=202305111457PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA98133&DateId=20230511
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.