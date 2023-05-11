RealTruck adds talent and expertise in key executive positions

ANN ARBOR, Mich., May 11, 2023

Manufacturer and online retailer continues to grow leadership team under CEO Lindahl's tenure

ANN ARBOR, Mich., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RealTruck, Inc., the premier manufacturer and online retailer of aftermarket truck parts and accessories, welcomes four new additions to its executive team, under the leadership of CEO Carl-Martin Lindahl. Tammy Bohen joins RealTruck as Chief Human Resources Officer; Eric Dale is the new General Counsel; Ken Hossler is RealTruck's new Senior Vice President of Manufacturing and Kelly Szatkowski joins as the company's Senior Vice President of Supply Chain.

realtruck_Logo.jpg

"In the last month, we've been able to bolster our executive leadership team with a strong roster of experts in their respective disciplines," said Lindahl. "Tammy, Eric, Ken, and Kelly each bring extensive experience and a wealth of knowledge to our organization, which will allow us to implement our vision at scale."

Bohen joins RealTruck after years of developing best-in-class employee experiences, engagement, and business performance in global leadership positions for industry-leading companies including SVP Worldwide, Whirlpool Corporation, Johnson & Johnson and Lear Corporation. She received her master's degree in human resources and labor relations from Michigan State University.

Dale brings unique and diverse experience, including serving as Global Chief Legal and Risk Officer at Nielsen plc (NYSE: NLSN), Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Bankwell Financial Group, and as partner and Chief Compliance Officer at Balance Point Capital. He holds a Juris Doctor from New York Law School and a bachelor's degree in economics from Clark University.

Hossler comes to RealTruck from SVP Worldwide, where he served as Vice President of Global Manufacturing. Before his time at SVP, Hossler spent most of his career with Whirlpool Corporation. He has a bachelor's degree in business administration and environmental biology from Heidelberg University.

Prior to joining RealTruck, Szatkowski served in a similar role at iRobot. Before her time at iRobot, she was Director of Operations at Whirlpool Corporation. Szatkowski is a graduate of Western Michigan University, where she earned her bachelor's degree with a double major in German and Spanish.

To learn more about RealTruck and its leadership team visitRealTruck.com.

About RealTruck
RealTruck, Inc. is the premier vertically integrated truck, Jeep® and off-road parts and accessories company in North America. Headquartered in Ann Arbor, Mich. with over 5,000 employees and 35 locations across North America, the company is an innovative market leading online retailer and manufacturer. Realtruck.com is the ultimate source and digital destination for those who love and live a real truck lifestyle. Fueled by its customer-first mindset, RealTruck, Inc. continuously designs, develops, manufactures, and sells industry-defining products with more than 570 patents and growing. RealTruck Inc.'s portfolio of 28 powerhouse products are #1 or #2 (in U.S. market share) in each of their primary categories. Its extensive omni-channel approach allows RealTruck, Inc. to serve customers wherever they're searching, researching, and shopping for products online at RealTruck.com or through the RealTruck, Inc. sales channel, which includes more than 12,000 dealer locations and automotive (OEM) partnerships. RealTruck, Inc. is engineered to deliver a seamless customer journey from idea to installation. For more information, visit realtruck.com.

