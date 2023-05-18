Watts Water Technologies to Participate in the 2023 RBC Capital Markets Future of Water Conference

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WTS) announced that Shashank Patel, Chief Financial Officer will participate in a panel “Winners in Residential & Commercial Water” at the 2023 RBC Capital Markets Future of Water Conference on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 starting at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The Conference is being held at the Jay Conference Bryant Park, 109 W 39th Street, 2nd Floor and Concourse Level, New York, New York.

Shashank Patel, Chief Financial Officer and Diane McClintock, Senior Vice President FP&A and Investor Relations will also host 1x1 meetings during the conference.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc., through its family of companies, is a global manufacturer headquartered in the USA that provides one of the broadest plumbing, heating, and water quality product lines in the world. Watts Water companies and brands offer innovative plumbing, heating, and water quality solutions for commercial, residential, and industrial applications. For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.watts.com%2F.

