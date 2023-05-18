Dow Advances to 7th on DiversityInc's 2023 Top 50 Companies for Diversity List



MIDLAND, MI / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2023 / Dow (

NYSE:DOW, Financial) advanced to 7th place on the 2023 DiversityInc Top 50 Companies for Diversity list, which was announced at DiversityInc's celebratory event in New York City. Dow's sixth consecutive year earning a placement on the list highlights the Company's commitment, progress and advancement in inclusion, diversity, and equity.

"Team Dow's operational and financial discipline and an enhanced focus on our people and culture enabled us to deliver a resilient performance in 2022," said Jim Fitterling, Dow chairman and chief executive officer. "We have always known that our business succeeds when our colleagues thrive. Our recognition on the DiversityInc Top 50 Companies for Diversity list is a validation of the progress we have made and encourages us to keep striving for better outcomes."

Dow's ALL IN 2025 Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity strategy leads with inclusion, while intentionally focusing on diversity, and embedding equity into the Company's practices, policies, and procedures. By concentrating on these key areas and taking deliberate actions, Dow has achieved significant results and made noticeable progress.

"We are proud to receive this recognition from DiversityInc as it benchmarks us against the best while motivating us to take even more deliberate actions to drive sustainable progress for all," said Alveda Williams, Dow chief inclusion officer. "At Dow, we believe that diverse teams are more innovative and better performing, and that is why we are on a journey to institutionalize inclusion, diversity, and equity into everything we do."

Dow was also included on fifteen of DiversityInc's Specialty Lists: Top Companies for Executive Women #13, Top Companies for Asian American Executives #13, Top Companies for Black Executives #25, Top Companies for Board of Directors #19, Top Companies for Employee Resource Groups #17, Top Companies for Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) #15, Top Companies for Executive Diversity Councils #2, Top Companies for Latino Executives #10, Top Companies for LGBTQ Employees #13, Top Companies for Mentoring #13, Top Companies for Native American/Pacific Islander (NAPI) Executives #11, Top Companies for People with Disabilities (PWD) #4, Top Companies for Philanthropy #19, Top Companies for Sponsorship #9 and Top Companies for Supplier Diversity #15.

Issued annually since 2001, the DiversityInc Top 50 Companies for Diversity list recognizes companies with at least 750 employees in the United States for their management of diversity, inclusion and equity. The list is based on data from a survey with more than 200 questions, which tracks human capital outcomes and connects them with best practices utilized to attract, retain, develop and promote the advancement of underrepresented groups in the workplace. The survey also tracks organizations' diversity spend and practices related to supplier diversity and philanthropy as a reflection of a company's broader commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Visit DiversityInc's website to view the entire Top 50 Companies for Diversity list and follow the conversation on social media using the hashtag, #DITop50.

About Dow

Dow (

NYSE:DOW, Financial) combines global breadth; asset integration and scale; focused innovation and materials science expertise; leading business positions; and environmental, social and governance leadership to achieve profitable growth and help deliver a sustainable future. The Company's ambition is to become the most innovative, customer centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company in the world. Dow's portfolio of plastics, industrial intermediates, coatings and silicones businesses delivers a broad range of differentiated, science-based products and solutions for its customers in high-growth market segments, such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility and consumer applications. Dow operates manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employs approximately 37,800 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $57 billion in 2022. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. For more information, please visit www.dow.com or follow @DowNewsroom on Twitter.



