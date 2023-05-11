ESPRIT Opens a Long Term, Experiential Pop Up Space on Greene Street in New York City's SoHo Neighborhood

Author's Avatar
53 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, May 11, 2023

NEW YORK, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ESPRIT is set to open a long-term pop up space today at 130 Greene Street in New York City's SoHo neighborhood. Following the brand's reintroduction to NYC with its Prince Street pop up, this 3,000 square foot retail location will also act as an experiential space where shoppers can fully experience the famous ESPRIT attitude.

ESPRIT_pop_up_store_1.jpg

This retail space taps into the ESPRIT's iconic heritage and legacy with the signature Memphis Design terrazzo patterns, a curation of vintage items and archival catalogs, and new campaign imagery displayed throughout, exciting consumers about the brand's comeback. Archival materials from the celebrated 1980s and 1990s pay homage to the origins of ESPRIT's playful aesthetic, and mannequins dressed in vintage looks will inspire shoppers, past and present.

The product range includes a selection of new Summer 2023 styles alongside vintage pieces, connecting the brand's history of design and fashion innovation with the vision of where ESPRIT is heading. Shoppers will be given the opportunity to personalize their purchases with a dedicated customization station within the store.

"Opening the Greene Street pop up is the next step to solidifying ESPRIT's reintroduction to the North American market; allowing shoppers to fully immerse themselves into the world of ESPRIT past and present," said William Pak, CEO of ESPRIT. "This experiential retail space in Soho, one of the most iconic and exhilarating neighborhoods in the world, will allow customers to experience ESPRIT's brand pillars - playful, modern, cool - in a dynamic environment that will evolve in theme each month."

This new pop up is part of the expansion plan that ESPRIT is implementing across North America throughout this year and into 2024. The Hong Kong Stock Exchange-listed corporation currently operates about 160 retail stores, with an additional 450 franchise partner stores worldwide, and is looking to expand its presence in North America this year. ESPRIT returned to the U.S. in Fall 2022 with a pop up in Los Angeles and plans to open another short-term pop up in Los Angeles this Summer. Permanent retail locations are planned to open in New York City, Los Angeles, and Vancouver in late 2023. This, combined with the rollout of the ESPRIT brand relaunch, aims to put the company on track to strengthen its market position and achieve consistent, sustainable growth.

ESPRIT is set to officially relaunch globally in Fall 2023 with a focus on modernizing the brand heritage and values for today's consumer. Customers will be reintroduced to ESPRIT's signature playful, modern and cool aesthetic, updated for the 21st century.

ESPRIT SoHo Pop Up
130 Greene Street
New York, NY 10012
Tel: 929.399.6362

Hours:
Monday - Saturday: 11am-7pm
Sunday: 12pm-6pm
Store images can be found in this link.

About ESPRIT:
Known and beloved in the 80s, ESPRIT is an iconic lifestyle brand. Tapping into its innovative brand origins, rooted in creativity, community and playfulness, ESPRIT puts forward a confident and current aesthetic world around its "rules don't apply" brand promise. This world aims to attract the existing brand fans nostalgic for the brand as well as the young generation of consumers who are wearing the ESPRIT-pioneered styles without even knowing it. ESPRIT's brand direction comes to life through mischievous communication, aspirational visual language, cutting-edge retail experience and the new and differentiating product direction that mixes urban and country styles, dressiness and informality and is designed for all genders. Building upon being playful, modern, and cool as the three core brand pillars, ESPRIT is reinventing itself as the ultimate icon for the post-icon age.

With a commitment to being the pioneer of a hyper-personalized consumer experience, ESPRIT opened a global network of innovation headquarters. Design and creative is led out of New York as the brand's Global Creative hub. Amsterdam supports the network with its focus on technology and denim innovation, while Hong Kong remains as the global administrative headquarters.

ESPRIT has presence in more than 30 markets around the world and has been listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange since 1993.

PRESS CONTACT:
ESPRIT | PR Consulting
[email protected]

ESPRIT_pop_up_store_2.jpg

ESPRIT_logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY98201&sd=2023-05-11 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/esprit-opens-a-long-term-experiential-pop-up-space-on-greene-street-in-new-york-citys-soho-neighborhood-301822721.html

SOURCE Esprit

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY98201&Transmission_Id=202305111539PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY98201&DateId=20230511
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.