NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2023 / Water scarcity affects the livelihoods of small farmers around the world. IBM and Texas A&M AgriLife are collaborating through the IBM Sustainability Accelerator to deploy and scale Liquid Prep, a tech solution that provides "when to water" decision support to farmers, in arid regions of the United States.

