Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE: VSTO), the parent company of 41 renowned brands that design, manufacture and market sporting and outdoor lifestyle products to consumers around the globe, will be participating in four investor conferences in May and June.

Jefferies Virtual Outdoor Summit – May 16

– May 16 B. Riley Securities 23 rd annual Institutional Investor Conference in Los Angeles – May 25

in Los Angeles – May 25 Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference in New York – June 7

in New York – June 7 Jefferies Consumer Conference in Nantucket, Mass. – June 21

To attend the Vista Outdoor sessions at any of these conferences, please reach out to the respective firm for more details. Webcasts, where available, can also be accessed on Vista Outdoor's investor relations website at investors.vistaoutdoor.com.

Separation Update

On May 5, 2022, Vista Outdoor announced that the company plans to separate its Outdoor Products and Sporting Products segments into two independent, publicly traded companies. The company expects to create these companies through a tax-free spin-off of its Outdoor Products segment to Vista Outdoor shareholders.

The company is on track to execute the separation in calendar 2023. The Form 10 has been filed with the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) confidentially.

About Vista Outdoor Inc.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE: VSTO) is the parent company of more than three dozen renowned brands that design, manufacture and market sporting and outdoor products. Brands include Bushnell, CamelBak, Bushnell Golf, Foresight Sports, Fox Racing, Bell Helmets, Camp Chef, Giro, Simms Fishing, QuietKat, Stone Glacier, Federal Ammunition, Remington Ammunition and more. Our reporting segments, Outdoor Products and Sporting Products, provide consumers with a wide range of performance-driven, high-quality and innovative outdoor and sporting products. As Vista Outdoor announced in 2022, the company is separating its Outdoor Products and Sporting Products segments into two independent, publicly traded companies. For news and information, visit our website at www.vistaoutdoor.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230511005879/en/