Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHU), a global supplier of equipment and services optimizing semiconductor manufacturing yield and productivity, today announced that management will participate at the following investor conferences:

B. Riley Securities' 23rd Annual Institutional Investor Conference

Location: Beverly Hilton Hotel, Beverly Hills, CA

May 25, 2023

TD Cowen 51st Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Location: Lotte Palace Hotel, New York, NY

May 31, 2023

Stifel 2023 Cross Sector Insight Conference

Location: InterContinental Boston, MA

June 6, 2023

Baird 2023 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

Location: InterContinental New York Barclay, NY

June 8, 2023

Portfolio managers and analysts should contact their respective banking representative to schedule a meeting at these conferences.

Presentation materials will be made concurrently available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.cohu.com.

About Cohu:

Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU) is a global technology leader supplying test, automation, inspection and metrology products and services to the semiconductor industry. Cohu’s differentiated and broad product portfolio enables optimized yield and productivity, accelerating customers’ manufacturing time-to-market. Additional information can be found at www.cohu.com.

