JFrog+Ltd. (“JFrog”) (NASDAQ:FROG), the Liquid Software Company and creators of the JFrog Software Supply Chain Platform, today announced it will present at the following investor conferences during the second quarter of 2023:

J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference in Boston, Massachusetts, Tuesday, May 23 rd , at 2:15 p.m. Pacific Standard Time

, at 2:15 p.m. Pacific Standard Time William Blair Growth Stock Conference in Chicago, Illinois, Tuesday, June 6 th , at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Standard Time

, at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Standard Time Bank of America Global Growth Conference in San Francisco, California, Wednesday, June 7th at 2:40 p.m. Pacific Standard Time

The live webcast and replay will be available on JFrog’s investor relations website: https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.jfrog.com%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Fevents.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. (Nasdaq: FROG), is on a mission to create a world of software delivered without friction from developer to device. Driven by a “Liquid Software” vision, the JFrog Software Supply Chain Platform is a single system of record that powers organizations to build, manage, and distribute software quickly and securely, ensuring it is available, traceable, and tamper-proof. The integrated security features also help identify, protect, and remediate against threats and vulnerabilities. JFrog’s hybrid, universal, multi-cloud platform is available as both self-hosted and SaaS services across major cloud service providers. Millions of users and 7K+ customers worldwide, including a majority of the FORTUNE 100, depend on JFrog to secure their mission-critical software supply chains. Once you leap forward, you won’t go back! Learn more at jfrog.com and follow us on Twitter: %40jfrog.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230511005314/en/