Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN), a leading provider of the intelligent CX Platform, today announced that members of its management team will present at the following investor conferences:

SVB Moffett Nathanson Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Thursday, May 18th at 8:00 AM Eastern Time

Jefferies Software Conference on Thursday, June 1st at 2:30 PM Pacific Time

Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on Wednesday, June 7th at 9:40 AM Eastern Time

William Blair Growth Stock Conference on Thursday, June 8th at 2:00 PM Central Time

Nasdaq Investor Conference in Partnership with Jefferies on Wednesday, June 14th at 10:45 AM British Summer Time

Webcasts of the events will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.five9.com%2F.

About Five9

The Five9 Intelligent CX Platform provides a comprehensive suite of solutions for orchestrating fluid customer experiences and empowering agents. Our cloud-native, multi-tenant, scalable, reliable and secure platform includes contact center; omni-channel engagement; Workforce Engagement Management; extensibility through more than 1,000 partners; and innovative, practical AI, automation and journey analytics that are embedded as part of the platform. Five9 brings the power of people, partners and technology to more than 2,500 organizations worldwide. Through this combination, Five9 supports customer needs from Day 1 to forever and delivers on our customer commitment: “We keep our CX promise, so you can keep yours.”

