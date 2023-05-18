Advancing CAB-AXL BA3011 in ongoing sarcoma Phase 2 studies including a potentially registrational study in Undifferentiated Pleomorphic Sarcoma (UPS); expect Leiomyosarcoma (LMS) cohort readout in 2H23



On track for submitting a meeting request to the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for the potentially registrational BA3011 Phase 2, part 2 non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) study in 1H23; FDA feedback and initiation of Phase 2, part 2 remain on track for 2H23



Enrolling BA3021 Phase 2 NSCLC study including more frequent, dose-intensive regimen; anticipated interim readout remains on track for 2H23



Enrolling CAB-ROR2 BA3021 Phase 2 squamous cell carcinoma of the head & neck (SCCHN) study as anticipated



Phase 1 dose-escalation CAB-CTLA-4 (BA3071) study ongoing including with PD-1 combination; anticipated data readout and initiation of Phase 2 remain on track for 2H23



FPI anticipated for CAB-EpCAM x CAB-CD3 bispecific T-cell engager (TCE) (BA3182) Phase 1 study in 1H23



Cash balance of $192.7 million expected to provide funding into 2025



Management to host conference call and webcast today at 4:30 PM Eastern Time



SAN DIEGO, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioAtla, Inc. ( BCAB), a global clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of Conditionally Active Biologic (CAB) antibody therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumors, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, and provided highlights on its clinical programs.

“BioAtla continues to progress our robust CAB pipeline, including our Phase 2, part 2 potentially registrational BA3011 UPS study and successful identification of ROR2-positive tumors using our validated CTC assay in metastatic melanoma patients,” said Jay M. Short, Ph.D., Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of BioAtla, Inc. “BioAtla has several important milestones and value inflection points that remain on track for this year, including initiation of our Phase 2, part 2 potentially registrational BA3011 trial in NSCLC following anticipated FDA feedback, Phase 2 interim readout for BA3021 in NSCLC, Phase 1 data readout for our CAB-CTLA-4 basket trial and initiation of our Phase 2 BA3071 trial in multiple indications. In addition, we are opening centers for our first CAB bispecific antibody, BA3182 for the potential treatment of adenocarcinomas, while continuing to manage our resources to carry the company into 2025. Importantly, all of our programs are focused on providing novel cancer therapies for patients with high unmet medical need.”

Key Developments, Operational Updates and Upcoming Milestones

Phase 2 Trial of Mecbotamab Vedotin in Patients with: AXL-positive Soft Tissue and Primary Bone Sarcomas (BA3011, NCT03425279) Phase 2, part 1: Continue to enroll multiple cohorts Anticipated LMS cohort data readout remains on track for 2H23 using the more frequent, dose-intensive regimen Phase 2, part 2: Continue to enroll in potentially registrational Phase 2 UPS study AXL-positive NSCLC (BA3011, NCT04681131) Phase 2, part 1: Continuing to enroll more frequent, dose-intensive regimen; anticipated data readout remains on track for 2H23 Phase 2, part 2: On-track to submit study design in 1H23; anticipate FDA feedback in 2H23 Initiate potentially registrational study; anticipated 2H23 AXL-positive platinum-resistant ovarian cancer (BA3011, NCT04918186) Phase 2 investigator-initiated trial is on-track with interim data (n=10) anticipated in 2H23





Phase 2 Trials of Ozuriftamab Vedotin in Patients with: ROR2-positive NSCLC (BA3021, NCT03504488) Continuing to enroll in the more frequent, dose-intensive regimen; anticipated interim data readout remains on-track for 2H23 ROR2-positive melanoma (BA3021, NCT03504488) Identifying ROR2-positive tumors using liquid biopsy assay Anticipate increased enrollment in 2H23 ROR2-positive SCCHN (BA3021, NCT05271604) Continuing to enroll patients; ROR2 positivity rate remains high as anticipated ROR2-positive platinum-resistant ovarian cancer (BA3021, NCT04918186) Phase 2 investigator-initiated trial is on track with interim data (n=10) anticipated in 2H23



Phase 1/2 dose-escalation trial of CAB-CTLA-4 (BA3071, NCT05180799 ) across multiple solid tumor types responsive to CTLA-4 Enrolling 350mg (5mg/kg) dose cohort as monotherapy and in combination with nivolumab 3mg/kg Q3W Anticipated Phase 1 data readout remains on track for 2H23 Initiation of the Phase 2 part of the study remains on track for 2H23



FDA clearance of IND for CAB-EpCAM x CAB-CD3 TCE (BA3182) FPI for Phase 1 study anticipated for 1H23 for the treatment of advanced adenocarcinoma



Potential additional IND submissions for pre-clinical CAB bispecific and next generation ADC candidates in 2023 through 2024





Several accepted and upcoming poster presentations, including online publication and Trials in Progress (TiP) poster presentation at the upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, to be held June 2-6, titled:

Online publication, “Population Pharmacokinetic and Exposure-Response Safety Analyses of Mecbotamab Vedotin (BA3011) in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors” TiP poster, “A Phase 2 Open-Label Study of Conditionally Active Biologic, Ozuriftamab Vedotin (BA3021) in PD-1/L1 Failure Patients with Recurrent or Metastatic Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck”





First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2023 were $192.7 million, compared to $215.5 million as of December 31, 2022. We expect current cash and cash equivalents will be sufficient to fund planned operations including all ongoing CAB product development programs into 2025.

Research and development (R&D) expenses were $21.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 compared to $16.9 million for the same quarter in 2022. The increase of $4.8 million was primarily driven by our preclinical and clinical product development efforts. We expect our R&D expenses to remain variable from quarter to quarter and generally increase as we continue to invest in R&D activities to advance our product candidates and our clinical programs.

General and administrative (G&A) expenses were $7.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 compared to $7.4 million for the same quarter in 2022. The $0.2 million change was attributable to a decrease in various administrative expenses for the 2023 period. We expect our G&A expenses to moderately increase to support development of our product candidates, advance our intellectual property portfolio, support focused pre-commercialization activities for our product candidate mecbotamab vedotin (BA3011) and satisfy requirements as a public company.

Net loss for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 was $27.5 million compared to a net loss of $24.3 million for the same quarter in 2022.

Net cash used in operating activities for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 was $22.7 million compared to net cash used in operating activities of $25.1 million for the same period in 2022.

About Mecbotamab Vedotin (BA3011)

Mecbotamab vedotin, CAB-AXL-ADC, is a conditionally and reversibly active antibody drug conjugate targeting the receptor tyrosine kinase AXL. This Phase 2 stage clinical asset is targeting multiple solid tumor types, including soft tissue and bone sarcoma and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) that have previously progressed on PD-1/L1, EGFR or ALK inhibitor therapies. We are also supporting a multi-center investigator-initiated clinical trial in combination with durvalumab, a PD-L1-blocking antibody, in patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer and for other potential indications in the future. The Office of Orphan Drug Products (OODP) at FDA granted Orphan Drug Designation to mecbotamab vedotin for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

About Ozuriftamab Vedotin (BA3021)

Ozuriftamab vedotin, CAB-ROR2-ADC, is a conditionally and reversibly active antibody drug conjugate directed against ROR2, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is overexpressed across many different solid tumors including lung, head and neck and melanoma. We are advancing this Phase 2 stage clinical asset for multiple solid tumor types, including NSCLC that have previously progressed on PD-1/L1, EGFR or ALK inhibitor therapies, melanoma that have previously progressed on PD-1/L1 therapy and SCCHN that have previously progressed on PD-1/L1 therapies with or without platinum chemotherapy. We are also supporting a multi-center investigator-initiated clinical trial in combination with durvalumab, PD-L1-blocking antibody, in patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, with other potential indications in the future.

About BA3071

BA3071, is a CAB anti-CTLA-4 antibody that is being developed as an immuno-oncology agent with the goal of delivering efficacy at least comparable to the approved anti-CTLA-4 antibodies, but with lower toxicities due to the CAB's tumor microenvironment-restricted activity. This may enable safer anti-CTLA-4 antibody combination therapies, such as with anti-PD-1 antibody checkpoint inhibitors, and potentially broaden the patient population tolerant to combination therapy and deliver greater efficacy. Like our other CAB candidates, BA3071 is designed to be conditionally and reversibly active in the tumor microenvironment. BA3071 is being developed as a potential therapeutic for multiple solid tumor indications that are known to be responsive to CTLA-4 treatment in combination with a PD-1 blocking agent.

About BA3182

BioAtla is developing BA3182 as a potential anticancer therapy for patients with advanced adenocarcinoma. BA3182 is a conditionally active biologic (CAB) EpCAM/CD3 bispecific T cell engager antibody that contains two binding sites for EpCAM and two binding sites for CD3ε. The binding sites for EpCAM and CD3ε have been designed to bind their respective targets specifically and reversibly under the conditions found in the TME and to have reduced binding outside of the TME. The CAB selective binding to both the CAB EpCAM and CAB CD3ε arms are required to activate the T cell engagement against the tumor, thus enabling the combined selectivity of each CAB binding arm in the bispecific antibody. BioAtla recently received FDA IND clearance to conduct a first-in-human, Phase 1 study to evaluate the safety, pharmacokinetics, and efficacy of BA3182 in advanced adenocarcinoma patients.

About EpCAM

EpCAM is involved in the maintenance of epithelial integrity, and its expression is associated with proliferation during morphogenesis, tissue regeneration and stem cell maintenance. Expression levels of EpCAM vary amongst different organs and cell types, with epithelia of colon, small intestine, lung, pancreas, liver and gall bladder expressing the highest levels of EpCAM protein. Given the functions and properties of EpCAM protein, high levels of EpCAM expression have been found in many carcinomas. EpCAM is highly and frequently expressed in the vast majority of carcinomas and their metastasis and has been considered as a potential prognostic and therapeutic marker for many carcinomas.

About BioAtla®, Inc.

BioAtla is a global clinical-stage biotechnology company with operations in San Diego, California, and in Beijing, China through our contractual relationship with BioDuro-Sundia, a provider of preclinical development services. Utilizing its proprietary Conditionally Active Biologics (CAB) technology, BioAtla develops novel, reversibly active monoclonal and bispecific antibodies and other protein therapeutic product candidates. CAB product candidates are designed to have more selective targeting, greater efficacy with lower toxicity, and more cost-efficient and predictable manufacturing than traditional antibodies. BioAtla has extensive and worldwide patent coverage for its CAB technology and products with 716 patents (440 issued, 7 allowed, and 269 pending). Broad patent coverage in all major markets include methods of making, screening and manufacturing CAB product candidates in a wide range of formats and composition of matter coverage for specific products. BioAtla has two first-in-class CAB programs currently in Phase 2 clinical testing, mecbotamab vedotin, BA3011, a novel conditionally active AXL-targeted antibody-drug conjugate (CAB-AXL-ADC), and ozuriftamab vedotin, BA3021, a novel conditionally active ROR2-targeted antibody-drug conjugate (CAB-ROR2-ADC). The Phase 1 stage CAB-CTLA-4 antibody, BA3071, is a novel CTLA-4 inhibitor designed to reduce systemic toxicity and potentially enable safer combination therapies with checkpoint inhibitors such as anti-PD-1 antibody. The company’s first bispecific antibody, BA3182, targets EpCAM, which is highly and frequently expressed on many adenocarcinomas while engaging human CD3 expressing T cells. To learn more about BioAtla, Inc. visit www.bioatla.com .

BioAtla, Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Operating expenses: Research and development expense $ 21,697 $ 16,923 General and administrative expense 7,233 7,423 Total operating expenses 28,930 24,346 Loss from operations (28,930 ) (24,346 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 1,480 85 Other income (expense) (10 ) 7 Total other income (expense) 1,470 92 Consolidated net loss and comprehensive loss $ (27,460 ) $ (24,254 )

BioAtla, Inc.

Condensed Balance Sheets Data

(in thousands)