Allego Holding B.V. (“Allego” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ALLG), a leading pan-European electric vehicle public charging network, today announced it will release the Company’s fourth quarter and full year 2022 results after market closes on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, followed by a conference call at 4:30 PM ET.

Participants may access the call at 1-877-407-9716, international callers may use 1-201-493-6779 and request to join the Allego earnings call. A live webcast will also be available at https%3A%2F%2Fir.allego.eu%2Fevents-publications.

A telephonic replay of the call will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and until Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Participants may access the replay 1-844-512-2921, international callers may use 1-412-317-6671 and enter access code 13738850. An archived replay of the call will also be available on the investor portion of the Allego website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.allego.eu%2F

About Allego

Allego delivers charging solutions for all types and models of electric vehicles, facilitating consumers, businesses, and urban infrastructures. A leader in charging solutions, we nurture and have built an international public charging network comprising of just under 40,000 public charge points, operational throughout the pan-European market. Our charging solutions are connected to the proprietary platform, EV-Cloud.

At Allego, we are committed to providing independent, reliable, and safe charging solutions, agnostic of vehicle model or network affiliation. Being a pioneering company, we continually strive to make EV charging easier, more convenient, and more enjoyable for all.

Allego in short: International public charging network – Established in 2013, listed on NYSE in 2022 – Active in 16 European countries – With almost 40,000 public charge points – Using 100% clean renewable energy – Enabling over 420 million green kilometers in 2021.

