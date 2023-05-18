SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nkarta, Inc. ( NKTX), a biopharmaceutical company developing engineered natural killer (NK) cell therapies, today announced that it will present preliminary data from its Phase 1 dose escalation clinical trial of NKX019 at two upcoming scientific conferences in June 2023: the European Hematology Association (EHA) 2023 Hybrid Congress and the 17th International Conference on Malignant Lymphoma (17-ICML). NKX019 is an allogeneic, off-the-shelf cell therapy candidate comprising NK cells derived from healthy donors and engineered to target the B-cell antigen CD19.



The purpose of the presentations is to ensure that clinical investigators and the broader clinical community have the opportunity to assess the NKX019 clinical data from the November 2022 data cut-off in a peer-reviewed format. These data were previously disclosed at a company event in December 2022. Nkarta continues to plan to present an update to these data later in 2023.

European Hematology Association 2023 Hybrid Congress

Oral Presentation: First in Human Data of NKX019, an Allogeneic CAR NK for the Treatment of Relapsed/Refractory (R/R) B-Cell Malignancies

June 10, 2023

Session s437 4:30 p.m. - 5:45 p.m. CEST

Presentation S261

Abstracts are available on the EHA website.

17th International Conference on Malignant Lymphoma

Encore Poster Presentation: First in Human Data of NKX019, an Allogeneic CAR NK for the Treatment of Relapsed/Refractory (R/R) B-Cell Malignancies

June 14 - June 16, 2023

Abstract 389

Abstract titles are available on the 17-ICML website.

Abstracts are expected to be available on the ICML website on June 9, 2023 at 5:59 p.m. ET.

The presentations will be made available electronically on the Nkarta website following their delivery at the scheduled scientific sessions.

About NKX019

NKX019 is an allogeneic, cryopreserved, off-the-shelf cancer immunotherapy candidate that uses natural killer (NK) cells derived from the peripheral blood of healthy adult donors. It is engineered with a humanized CD19-directed CAR for enhanced tumor cell targeting and a proprietary, membrane-bound form of interleukin-15 (IL-15) for greater persistence and activity without exogenous cytokine support. CD19 is a biomarker for normal and malignant B cells, and it is a validated target for B cell cancer therapies. To learn more about the NKX019 clinical trial in adults with advanced B cell malignancies, please visit ClinicalTrials.gov.

About Nkarta

Nkarta is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing the development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf natural killer (NK) cell therapies. By combining its cell expansion and cryopreservation platform with proprietary cell engineering technologies and CRISPR-based genome engineering capabilities, Nkarta is building a pipeline of future cell therapies engineered for deep anti-tumor activity and intended for broad access in the outpatient treatment setting. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.nkartatx.com.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "intends," “plans,” “potential,” "projects,” “would” and "future" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Examples of these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning Nkarta’s expectations regarding any or all of the following: the timing of release of additional NKX019 clinical trial data and the nature of the data to be released. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: Nkarta’s limited operating history and historical losses; Nkarta’s lack of any products approved for sale and its ability to achieve profitability; the risk that the results of preclinical studies and early-stage clinical trials may not be predictive of future results; Nkarta’s ability to raise additional funding to complete the development and any commercialization of its product candidates; Nkarta’s dependence on the clinical success of its two lead product candidates, NKX101 and NKX019; that Nkarta may be delayed in initiating, enrolling or completing any clinical trials; competition from third parties that are developing products for similar uses; Nkarta’s ability to obtain, maintain and protect its intellectual property; Nkarta’s dependence on third parties in connection with manufacturing, clinical trials and pre-clinical studies; the complexity of the manufacturing process for CAR NK cell therapies; the availability of components and supplies necessary for the conduct of our clinical trials; and risks relating to the impact on our business of the COVID-19 pandemic or similar public health crises.

These and other risks are described more fully in Nkarta’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the “Risk Factors” section of Nkarta’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the SEC on March 16, 2023, and Nkarta’s other documents subsequently filed with or furnished to the SEC. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Except to the extent required by law, Nkarta undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

