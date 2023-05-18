Today Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced it was named the number one vendor in the Dresner Advisory Services’ 2023 Cloud Computing and BI Market Study for the seventh consecutive year.

This year’s report found that 58 percent of surveyed organizations are currently using cloud BI, a percentage that is nearly at an all-time high. The report also observed a positive correlation between current use of cloud BI and success with BI by the respondents. Domo was ranked the No. 1 vendor among 17 total vendors, measured by the company’s features and functionality across cloud BI, cloud architecture, cloud security and web data connectors.

“Domo puts data to work with the agility organizations need to be competitive in today’s economic environment, and our cloud-native, end-to-end data experience platform enables that with unmatched speed and scale,” said Josh James, founder and CEO at Domo. “Earning top-vendor placement from Dresner for the seventh consecutive year is a testimony to the momentum of modern BI and showcases the impact Domo customers make on their businesses day-in-and-out.”

Last year, Domo received seven Dresner distinctions, including top-vendor rankings in the Dresner+2022+Small+and+Mid-Sized+Enterprise+Business+Intelligence+Market+Study, Dresner+2022+Industry+Excellence+Awards, Dresner+2022+Wisdom+of+Crowds+BI+Market+Study, Dresner+2022+Guided+Analytics+Market+Study, Dresner+2022+Self-Service+Business+Intelligence+Market+Study%2C Dresner+2022+Cloud+Computing+and+Business+Intelligence+Market+Study and the Dresner+2022+Analytical+Platforms+Market+Study.

“We congratulate Domo on its #1 ranking in our annual cloud BI market study,” said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory Services. “There has been tremendous progress in cloud computing and BI over the past 12 years. In 2013, few organizations were embracing public cloud as an option, but today, organizations cite substantial benefits of cloud BI over traditional on-premises implementations.”

For a copy of the Dresner Advisory Services’ 2023 Cloud Computing and BI Market Study, visit here.

Dresner+Advisory+Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI) and related areas. Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market.

About Domo

Domo puts data to work for everyone so they can multiply their impact on the business. Our cloud-native data experience platform goes beyond traditional business intelligence and analytics, making data visible and actionable with user-friendly dashboards and apps. Underpinned by a secure data foundation that connects with existing cloud and legacy systems, Domo helps companies optimize critical business processes at scale and in record time to spark the bold curiosity that powers exponential business results.

