Sinclair Wins Three National Headliner Awards

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Sinclair Broadcast Group is pleased to announce its television stations and investigative teams were honored with a total of three National Headliner Awards, including first place in the Environmental Reporting category. The National Headliner Awards, one of the oldest and largest journalism contests, recognizes the best journalistic merit in the United States.

Sinclair won the following awards:

  • Environmental Reporting (Broadcast or cable television stations) – First Place
    “Fallout” Duane Pohlman, Eric Frisbee and Tim Geraghty
    WKRC     in Cincinnati received first place for “Fallout,” the station’s continuing+investigation into the connection between radioactive contamination and cancer.

    Judges’ comments: A testament to the power of journalism, WKRC’s “Fallout” series continues to unveil startling and disturbing findings about the high rates of cancer and illnesses due to the enriched uranium produced at the Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant (PORTS) in Pike County, Ohio. From climbing into a family’s attic to gather evidence of high levels of enriched uranium and then daringly exposing findings of plutonium residue from recycled Soviet nuclear warheads, the reporting sparks ire from government officials. Federal legislators then investigated the Department of Energy’s “cover-up” of the “fallout,” as a result of this reporting.

  • Business and Consumer Reporting (Broadcast or cable television stations) – Third Place
    Supply Chain Woes” Mark Hyman and Larry Deal
    WJLA-TV/ Inside Your World (aired on all Sinclair stations)
  • Investigative report (Broadcast television networks, cable networks and syndicators) – Third Place
    “Unseen Battle: Young Veterans Facing Breast Cancer” Andrea Nejman, Chris Daniels and Alex Brauer, Spotlight on America

    Spotlight on America, Sinclair’s award-winning national investigative team, produces original investigative and enterprise reports and specials that air across 90 ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX, CW and MyTV stations nationwide, including The National Desk, Sinclair’s national news program.

Commenting on the awards, Scott Livingston, Senior Vice President of News said, “We are honored the hard work of our journalists has been recognized with multiple National Headliner Awards. These awards reinforce our commitment to servicing our local communities and delivering quality journalism that informs, empowers, and inspires.”

About Sinclair:

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) is a diversified media company and a leading provider of local news and sports. The Company owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets affiliated with all the major broadcast networks; owns Tennis Channel and multicast networks Comet, CHARGE! and TBD; and owns and provides services to 21 regional sports network brands. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and the nation’s largest streaming aggregator of local news content, NewsON. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

Category: General

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230511005917r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230511005917/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.