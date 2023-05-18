Coursera, Inc. (NYSE: COUR) announces that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Needham 18th Annual Technology & Media Conference

Date: Thursday, May 18, 2023

Fireside chat time: 12:45 p.m. PT / 3:45 p.m. ET

Speaker: Ken Hahn, Chief Financial Officer

William Blair 43rd Annual Growth Stock Conference

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Presentation time: 8:00 a.m. PT / 11:00 a.m. ET

Speaker: Jeff Maggioncalda, Chief Executive Officer

A live webcast and archived replay of the virtual fireside chats will be available on Coursera’s Investor Relations website at investor.coursera.com.

