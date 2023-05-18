Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: ECC, ECCC, ECC PRD, ECCV, ECCW, ECCX) today is pleased to announce the declaration of distributions on shares of the Company’s common stock.

The Company has declared three separate monthly regular distributions of $0.14 per share on its common stock, payable on each of July 31, 2023, August 31, 2023 and September 29, 2023 to stockholders of record as of July 11, 2023, August 11, 2023 and September 11, 2023, respectively. Additionally, the Company is pleased to announce the declaration of a monthly supplemental distribution of $0.02 per share, payable on each of July 31, 2023, August 31, 2023 and September 29, 2023 to stockholders of record as of July 11, 2023, August 11, 2023 and September 11, 2023, respectively.

The following schedule applies to the distributions:

Distribution Amount per common share Record Date Payable Date Regular $0.14 July 11, 2023 July 31, 2023 Supplemental $0.02 July 11, 2023 July 31, 2023 Regular $0.14 August 11, 2023 August 31, 2023 Supplemental $0.02 August 11, 2023 August 31, 2023 Regular $0.14 September 11, 2023 September 29, 2023 Supplemental $0.02 September 11, 2023 September 29, 2023

Distributions on common stock are generally paid from net investment income (regular interest and dividends) and may also include capital gains and/or a return of capital. The specific tax characteristics of the distributions will be reported to the Company’s stockholders on Form 1099 after the end of the 2023 calendar year.

The declared supplemental distributions relate to the excess of the Company’s estimated taxable income for the tax year ended November 30, 2022 over the aggregate amount distributed to common stockholders for the same time period. For the remainder of 2023, in addition to monthly regular distributions, based on the Company’s current projection, the Company expects to also declare monthly supplemental distributions, though the amounts of such distributions may vary.1

The Company is also pleased to announce the declaration of distributions on shares of the Company’s 6.50% Series C Term Preferred Stock due 2031 (the “Series C Term Preferred Stock”) and the Company’s 6.75% Series D Preferred Stock (the “Series D Preferred Stock”) as follows:

Preferred Stock Type Amount per Share of Preferred Stock Record Dates Payable Dates 6.50% Series C Term Preferred Stock due 2031 $0.135417 July 11, 2023,

August 11, 2023,

September 11, 2023 July 31, 2023,

August 31, 2023,

September 29, 2023 6.75% Series D Preferred Stock $0.140625 July 11, 2023,

August 11, 2023,

September 11, 2023 July 31, 2023,

August 31, 2023,

September 29, 2023

The distributions on the Series C Term Preferred Stock reflect an annual distribution rate of 6.50% of the $25 liquidation preference per share of the Series C Term Preferred Stock. The distributions on the Series D Preferred Stock reflect an annual distribution rate of 6.75% of the $25 liquidation preference per share of the Series D Preferred Stock.

ABOUT EAGLE POINT CREDIT COMPANY

The Company is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, primarily by investing in equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations. The Company is externally managed and advised by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC.

The Company makes certain unaudited portfolio information available each month on its website in addition to making certain other unaudited financial information available on its website (www.eaglepointcreditcompany.com). This information includes (1) an estimated range of the Company’s net investment income (“NII”) and realized capital gains or losses per share of common stock for each calendar quarter end, generally made available within the first fifteen days after the applicable calendar month end, (2) an estimated range of the Company’s net asset value (“NAV”) per share of common stock for the prior month end and certain additional portfolio-level information, generally made available within the first fifteen days after the applicable calendar month end, and (3) during the latter part of each month, an updated estimate of NAV, if applicable, and, with respect to each calendar quarter end, an updated estimate of the Company’s NII and realized capital gains or losses per share for the applicable quarter, if available.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

1 The ability of the Company to declare and pay distributions is subject to a number of factors, including the Company’s results of operations. All or a portion of any distribution paid by the Company may consist of a return of capital.

