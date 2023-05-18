Udemy to Present at J.P. Morgan's 51st Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference


Fireside Chat to be Webcast Live at 1:35 p.m. PT / 4:35 p.m. ET on May 23

SAN FRANCISCO, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Udemy ( UDMY), a leading destination for learning and teaching online, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Greg Brown will participate in a fireside chat session during J.P. Morgan’s Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference.

On Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 1:35 p.m. PT / 4:35 p.m. ET, a live webcast of the fireside chat discussion will be available through the “Events & Presentations” section of Udemy’s investor relations website at https://investors.udemy.com/. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following the event.

About Udemy
Udemy ( UDMY) improves lives through learning by providing flexible, effective skill development to empower organizations and individuals. The Udemy marketplace platform, with thousands of up-to-date courses in dozens of languages, offers the tools learners, instructors and enterprises need to achieve their goals and reach their full potential. Millions of people learn on the Udemy platform from real-world experts in topics ranging from programming and data science to leadership and team building. Udemy Business enables employers to offer on-demand learning for all employees, immersive learning for tech teams and cohort learning for leaders. Udemy Business customers include Fender®, Glassdoor, On24, The World Bank and Volkswagen. Udemy is headquartered in San Francisco with hubs in Ankara and Istanbul, Türkiye; Austin, Texas; Denver, Colorado; Dublin, Ireland; Melbourne, Australia; and New Delhi, India.

Investor Contact:
Dennis Walsh
Vice President, Investor Relations
[email protected]

