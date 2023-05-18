Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) today announced that Todd Becker, President and CEO, will be participating in a fireside chat at the BMO Capital Markets Global Farm to Market Conference on Wednesday, May 17, at 2:45 p.m. Eastern time in New York City.

The live webcast, as well as the replay, will be available on the Investors page of the Green Plains website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.gpreinc.com%2Fevents-presentations.

About Green Plains Inc.

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) is a leading biorefining company focused on the development and utilization of fermentation, agricultural and biological technologies in the processing of annually renewable crops into sustainable value-added ingredients. This includes the production of cleaner low carbon biofuels, renewable feedstocks for advanced biofuels and high purity alcohols for use in cleaners and disinfectants. Green Plains is an innovative producer of Ultra-High Protein and novel ingredients for animal and aquaculture diets to help satisfy a growing global appetite for sustainable protein. The Company also owns a 48.8% limited partner interest and a 2.0% general partner interest in Green Plains Partners LP. For more information, visit www.gpreinc.com.

