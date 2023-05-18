Austin, Texas, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acri Capital Acquisition Corporation (the “Company”) ( ACAC), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced that, in order to extend the date by which the Company mush complete its initial business combination from May 14, 2023 to June 14, 2023, Acri Capital Sponsor LLC, the sponsor of the Company, has deposited into its trust account (the “Trust Account”) an aggregate of $227,730.87 (the “Monthly Extension Payment”), representing $0.0625 per public share of the Company.

Pursuant to the Company’s current Charter, the Company may extend on monthly basis from March 14, 2023, until December 14, 2023 or such an earlier date as may be determined by its board to complete a business combination by depositing the Monthly Extension Payment for each month into the Trust Account.

About Acri Capital Acquisition Corporation

Acri Capital Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company, also commonly referred to as a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses with one or more businesses or entities, provided that it will not undertake its initial business combination with any entity being based in or having the majority of its operations in China (including Hong Kong and Macau).

