AGI Announces Approval of All Resolutions at Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSX: AFN) ("AGI" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 10, 2023. A total of 11,809,646 common shares, representing approximately 62.35% of AGI's outstanding shares, were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting.

The following nominees were elected as directors for the ensuing year, with the specific voting results being as follows:

Director

Votes For

Percentage

Votes Against

Percentage

Rohit Bhardwaj

11,681,348

99.50%

58,776

0.50%

Anne De Greef-Safft

11,106,062

94.65%

628,262

5.35%

Mike Frank

11,242,184

95.76%

497,940

4.24%

Janet Giesselman

11,086,645

94.48%

647,679

5.52%

Paul Householder

11,463,291

97.64%

276,833

2.36%

Bill Lambert

11,251,067

95.83%

489,057

4.17%

Bill Maslechko

9,684,281

82.49%

2,055,843

17.51%

Malcolm (Mac) Moore

10,847,439

92.40%

892,685

7.60%

Claudia Roessler

11,292,138

96.23%

442,186

3.77%

David White

10,748,943

91.56%

991,181

8.44%

In addition, all other resolutions presented at the meeting were approved by AGI's shareholders, including the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as auditors, the amendments to AGI's equity incentive award plan and ratification of the grant of certain awards made thereunder, the reconfirmation of AGI's shareholder rights plan and the acceptance, on a non-binding advisory basis, of AGI's approach to executive compensation. Detailed voting results for all resolutions will be posted under AGI's profile at www.sedar.com.

Company Profile
AGI is a provider of the equipment and solutions required to support the efficient storage, transport, and processing of food globally. AGI has manufacturing facilities in Canada, the United States, Brazil, India, France, and Italy and distributes its product worldwide.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230511005801r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230511005801/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.