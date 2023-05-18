Ag Growth International Inc. (TSX: AFN) ("AGI" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 10, 2023. A total of 11,809,646 common shares, representing approximately 62.35% of AGI's outstanding shares, were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting.

The following nominees were elected as directors for the ensuing year, with the specific voting results being as follows:

Director Votes For Percentage Votes Against Percentage Rohit Bhardwaj 11,681,348 99.50% 58,776 0.50% Anne De Greef-Safft 11,106,062 94.65% 628,262 5.35% Mike Frank 11,242,184 95.76% 497,940 4.24% Janet Giesselman 11,086,645 94.48% 647,679 5.52% Paul Householder 11,463,291 97.64% 276,833 2.36% Bill Lambert 11,251,067 95.83% 489,057 4.17% Bill Maslechko 9,684,281 82.49% 2,055,843 17.51% Malcolm (Mac) Moore 10,847,439 92.40% 892,685 7.60% Claudia Roessler 11,292,138 96.23% 442,186 3.77% David White 10,748,943 91.56% 991,181 8.44%

In addition, all other resolutions presented at the meeting were approved by AGI's shareholders, including the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as auditors, the amendments to AGI's equity incentive award plan and ratification of the grant of certain awards made thereunder, the reconfirmation of AGI's shareholder rights plan and the acceptance, on a non-binding advisory basis, of AGI's approach to executive compensation. Detailed voting results for all resolutions will be posted under AGI's profile at www.sedar.com.

Company Profile

AGI is a provider of the equipment and solutions required to support the efficient storage, transport, and processing of food globally. AGI has manufacturing facilities in Canada, the United States, Brazil, India, France, and Italy and distributes its product worldwide.

