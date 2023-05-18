American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:
- Wednesday, May 17, 2023, 9:00 a.m. ET – Adam Smith, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations, is scheduled to speak at SVB MoffettNathanson’s Inaugural Technology, Media, and Telecom Conference in New York, New York.
- Monday, May 22, 2023, 2:30 p.m. ET – Rod Smith, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, is scheduled to speak at the J.P. Morgan 51st Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference in Boston, Massachusetts.
- Wednesday, June 7, 2023, 11:45 a.m. ET – Tom Bartlett, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to speak at Nareit's REITweek: 2023 Investor Conference in New York, New York.
Live webcasts and replays of the presentations will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of American Tower’s website at www.americantower.com%2Finvestor-relations.
