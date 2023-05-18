American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Wednesday, May 17, 2023, 9:00 a.m. ET – Adam Smith, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations, is scheduled to speak at SVB MoffettNathanson’s Inaugural Technology, Media, and Telecom Conference in New York, New York.

Monday, May 22, 2023, 2:30 p.m. ET – Rod Smith, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, is scheduled to speak at the J.P. Morgan 51st Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference in Boston, Massachusetts.

Wednesday, June 7, 2023, 11:45 a.m. ET – Tom Bartlett, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to speak at Nareit's REITweek: 2023 Investor Conference in New York, New York.

Live webcasts and replays of the presentations will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of American Tower’s website at www.americantower.com%2Finvestor-relations.

