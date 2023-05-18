Wish to Participate in 18th Annual Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ContextLogic Inc. (d/b/a Wish) ( WISH), one of the world’s largest mobile ecommerce platforms, today announced that its management team plans to participate in the 18th Annual Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference on Thursday, May 18, 2023.

  • Event: 18th Annual Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference
  • Date: Thursday, May 18, 2023
  • Presentation: 12:45 PM ET

Portfolio managers and analysts who wish to request a meeting should contact their sales representative at Needham. A live webcast of the management presentation can be accessed by selecting “Investor Calendar” under the “News & Events” section of the Wish website at https://ir.wish.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived following the presentation in the “Investor Calendar” section.

About Wish
Wish brings an affordable and entertaining shopping experience to millions of consumers around the world. Since our founding in San Francisco in 2010, we have become one of the largest global ecommerce platforms, connecting millions of value-conscious consumers to merchants all over the world. Wish combines technology and data science capabilities and an innovative discovery-based mobile shopping experience to create a highly-visual, entertaining, and personalized shopping experience for its users. For more information about the company or to download the Wish mobile app, visit www.wish.com or follow @Wish on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok or @WishShopping on Twitter and YouTube.

Investor contact:
Ralph Fong, Wish
[email protected]

Media contact:
Carys Comerford-Green, Wish
[email protected]

