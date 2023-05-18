Pembina Pipeline Corporation ("Pembina") (TSX: PPL; NYSE: PBA) today provided an update on the operational impacts of the wildfires in Alberta and British Columbia.

All Pembina facilities previously shut down due to the wildfires have resumed operations. To date, Pembina is not aware of any material damage to its assets. We remain committed to ensuring the safety of our workers and impacted communities.

Pembina extends its sincere thanks to our staff and emergency response teams, customers, and industry partners, as well as all emergency personnel responding to the wildfires. Our thoughts continue to be with all impacted communities and first responders during this difficult time.

