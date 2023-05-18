Stantec Announces Results of the 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Angeline Chen Announced as New Director

TSX, : STN

EDMONTON, Alberta and NEW YORK, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stantec Inc. (“Stantec”), a global leader in sustainable design and engineering, held its virtual annual meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) on May 11, 2023. A total of 86,294,720 shares (77.76% of outstanding common shares) were represented in person or by proxy.

At the Meeting, Angeline Chen was elected to the board for the first time. Ms. Chen is a corporate attorney with more than 25 years of corporate business experience spanning multiple industries including aerospace and defense, manufacturing, and industrials. She has expertise relating to US national security interests, cybersecurity, risk management, governance, regulatory compliance, and mergers and acquisitions.

“I would like to welcome Ms. Chen to Stantec’s Board,” said Douglas Ammerman, Chair of Stantec’s Board of Directors. “We look forward to the broad skillset Ms. Chen brings to the Board.”

The complete voting results from the Meeting are as follows:

1. Election of Directors

The Board of Directors of Stantec had fixed the number of directors standing for election at the Meeting to be 10. Each of the 10 nominees listed in Stantec’s Management Information Circular dated March 20, 2023, was elected as a director of Stantec. The detailed results of the vote by ballot on the election of directors are as follows:

NomineeVotes For% ForVotes Against% Against
Douglas K. Ammerman78,579,71794.874,252,7055.13
Martin A. à Porta82,534,61399.64297,8090.36
Shelley A. M. Brown82,596,85899.72235,5640.28
Angeline G. Chen82,571,20499.68261,2180.32
Patricia D. Galloway82,351,20999.42481,2130.58
Robert J. Gomes82,075,26799.09757,1550.91
Gordon A. Johnston82,374,60099.45457,8220.55
Donald J. Lowry82,329,09699.39503,3260.61
Marie-Lucie Morin82,091,10599.11741,3170.89
Celina J. Wang Doka82,514,69799.62317,7250.38

2. Appointment of Auditor

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was eappointed as auditor of Stantec for 2023, and the directors were authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditor. The detailed results of the vote by ballot on the appointment of auditor are as follows:

Votes For% ForVotes Withheld% Withheld
86,120,78399.80171,8810.20

3. Non-binding Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation

Shareholders accepted Stantec’s approach to executive compensation disclosed in the Management Information Circular dated March 20, 2023, and delivered in connection with the Meeting. The detailed results of the vote by ballot on Stantec’s approach to executive compensation are as follows:

Votes For% ForVotes Against% Against
79,627,96496.133,204,4573.87

About Stantec

Communities are fundamental. Whether around the corner or across the globe, they provide a foundation, a sense of place and of belonging. That's why at Stantec, we always design with community in mind.

We care about the communities we serve - because they're our communities too. This allows us to assess what's needed and connect our expertise, to appreciate nuances and envision what's never been considered, to bring together diverse perspectives so we can collaborate toward a shared success.

We're designers, engineers, scientists, and project managers, innovating together at the intersection of community, creativity, and client relationships. Balancing these priorities results in projects that advance the quality of life in communities across the globe.

Stantec trades on the TSX and the under the symbol STN. Visit us at stantec.com or find us on social media.

Media Contact
Stephanie Smith
Stantec Media Relations
Ph: 780-917-7230
[email protected]

Investor Contact
Jess Nieukerk
Stantec Investor Relations
Ph: 403-569-5389
[email protected]

To subscribe to Stantec’s email news alerts, please fill out the subscription form, which is available on the Contact Information page of the Investors section at Stantec.com.

Design with community in mind

ti?nf=ODgzNzgzOSM1NTkxMTIxIzIwODI5NTc=
Stantec.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.