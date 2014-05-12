STORZ & BICKEL TO EXHIBIT AT CANNATRADE EXPO IN ZURICH

TUTTLINGEN, Germany, May 11, 2023

CannaTrade marks the brand's third trade show this month, follows exhibits at Cannabis Europa in London and Hall of Flowers in California

TUTTLINGEN, Germany, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - STORZ & BICKEL GmbH ("STORZ & BICKEL"), a world-leading manufacturer of high-end and medically certified cannabis vaporizers and subsidiary of Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC), will participate in the upcoming CannaTrade 2023 in Zurich May 12-14. At the trade show, STORZ & BICKEL will exhibit its industry-leading vaporizers, including the CRAFTY+, MIGHTY+, PLENTY and the iconic VOLCANO, in Hall 622.

"At STORZ & BICKEL, our customers and consumers are at the core of everything we do, from research and development to final design," said Jürgen Bickel, Founder and Managing Director, STORZ & BICKEL. "We look forward to engaging directly with thousands of business customers and individual consumers at CannaTrade to share our latest portfolio advancements and hear first-hand their experiences with our devices."

Earlier this month, STORZ & BICKEL sponsored Cannabis Europa, a London-based trade show held May 2-3. The event featured over 50 exhibitors, including a STORZ & BICKEL medical device booth, and was attended by approximately 1,500 international visitors.

Additionally, STORZ & BICKEL activated at Hall of Flowers in Santa Rosa, California May 3-4, with a booth, raffle, and VIP "Wake & Bake" breakfast and Meet & Greet with co-founder Jürgen Bickel highlighting the Company's CRAFTY+ and MIGHTY+ portable devices. The event was well attended and covered by several high-profile media outlets further highlighting STORZ & BICKEL's premium position in the vaporizer category.

About Canopy Growth Corporation

Canopy Growth is a leading North American cannabis and CPG company dedicated to unleashing the power of cannabis to improve lives. Through an unwavering commitment to our consumers, Canopy Growth delivers innovative products with a focus on premium and mainstream cannabis brands including Doja, 7ACRES, Tweed, and Deep Space. Our CPG portfolio features sugar-free sports hydration brand BioSteel, targeted 24-hour skincare and wellness solutions from This Works, gourmet wellness products by Martha Stewart CBD, and category defining vaporizer technology made in Germany by Storz & Bickel. Canopy Growth has also established a comprehensive ecosystem to realize the opportunities presented by the U.S. THC market through its rights to Acreage Holdings, Inc. a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator with principal operations in densely populated states across the Northeast, as well as Wana Brands, a leading cannabis edible brand in North America, and Jetty Extracts, a California-based producer of high-quality cannabis extracts and pioneer of clean vape technology. Beyond our world-class products, Canopy Growth is leading the industry forward through a commitment to social equity, responsible use, and community reinvestment—pioneering a future where cannabis is understood and welcomed for its potential to help achieve greater well-being and life enhancement. For more information visit www.canopygrowth.com.

