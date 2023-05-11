WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY ANNOUNCES CONFERENCE PARTICIPATION FOR THE MONTH OF MAY

NEW YORK, May 11, 2023

NEW YORK, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Warner Bros. Discovery (Nasdaq: WBD) today announced that its President and CEO David Zaslav and its Chief Financial Officer Gunnar Wiedenfels will each present at media industry investor conferences during the month of May.

David Zaslav will present at SVB MoffetNathanson's Inaugural Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. ET. Gunnar Wiedenfels will present at J.P. Morgan's 51st Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Links to the live webcasts of each presentation will be available in the "Investor Relations" section of Warner Bros. Discovery's website at https://ir.wbd.com/. An on-demand replay of each webcast will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website shortly after the conclusion of the relevant presentation.

About Warner Bros. Discovery:
Warner Bros. Discovery (Nasdaq: WBD) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates and distributes the world's most differentiated and complete portfolio of content and brands across television, film and streaming. Available in more than 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Warner Bros. Discovery inspires, informs and entertains audiences worldwide through its iconic brands and products including: Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, OWN, Investigation Discovery, TLC, Magnolia Network, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Pictures, Warner Bros. Television, Warner Bros. Games, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, Discovery en Español, Hogar de HGTV and others. For more information, please visit www.wbd.com.

