Nordstrom to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 31

2 hours ago
PR Newswire

SEATTLE, May 11, 2023

SEATTLE, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) announced that it will report its first quarter 2023 financial results after the close of the financial markets on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. The announcement will be followed by a conference call at 4:45 p.m. EDT, in which senior management will provide a business update and discuss the company's first quarter financial results along with the 2023 outlook. The 45-minute conference call will be available by telephone and audio webcast at investor.nordstrom.com.

To listen to the LIVE conference call on May 31, 2023, at 4:45 p.m. EDT:

  • Access the prepared remarks, slides and audio webcast at investor.nordstrom.com.
  • Alternatively, for audio-only dial 201-689-8354.

To listen to the REPLAY:

  • The prepared remarks, slides and audio webcast can be accessed at investor.nordstrom.com, where they will be archived and available for at least one year.
  • A telephone replay will be available beginning approximately three hours after the conclusion of the call by dialing 877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415 and entering Conference ID 13738446, until the close of business on June 7, 2023.

ABOUT NORDSTROM

At Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN), we exist to help our customers feel good and look their best. Since starting as a shoe store in 1901, how to best serve customers has been at the center of every decision we make. This heritage of service is the foundation we're building on as we provide convenience and true connection for our customers. Our digital-first platform enables us to serve customers when, where and how they want to shop – whether that's in-store at more than 350 Nordstrom, Nordstrom Local and Nordstrom Rack locations or digitally through our Nordstrom and Rack apps and websites. Through it all, we remain committed to leaving the world better than we found it.

INVESTOR CONTACT:


Sara Penner



Nordstrom, Inc.



[email protected]




MEDIA CONTACT:


Stephanie Corzett



Nordstrom, Inc.



[email protected]

SOURCE Nordstrom, Inc.

