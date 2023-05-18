TORONTO, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K, : KGC) has announced the detailed voting results of the election of its Board of Directors, which took place at the Company’s virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 10, 2023.



The nominees listed in the Management Information Circular dated March 14, 2023, were elected as directors of Kinross at the meeting (see detailed voting results below).

Board of Directors voting results

Nominee Votes for % for Votes withheld % withheld Ian Atkinson 703,482,185 96.35 % 26,653,386 3.65 % Kerry D. Dyte 718,548,083 98.41 % 11,588,376 1.59 % Glenn A. Ives 706,390,427 96.75 % 23,746,032 3.25 % Ave G. Lethbridge 686,126,388 93.97 % 44,009,182 6.03 % Elizabeth D. McGregor 727,136,522 99.59 % 2,999,938 0.41 % Catherine McLeod-Seltzer 630,271,965 86.32 % 99,864,494 13.68 % Kelly J. Osborne 721,132,144 98.77 % 9,003,427 1.23 % J. Paul Rollinson 727,009,549 99.57 % 3,126,732 0.43 % David A. Scott 727,634,078 99.66 % 2,502,381 0.34 % Michael A. Lewis 727,047,035 99.58 % 3,088,536 0.42 %

Voting results on the other items of business at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders are as follows:

Appointment of auditors

Votes for % for Votes withheld % withheld 794,526,027 97.29 % 22,153,949 2.71 %

“Say on Pay” resolution on executive compensation

Votes for % for Votes against % withheld 664,653,377 91.03 % 65,483,076 8.97 %

A report on all matters voted on at the meeting has been filed on SEDAR.

About Kinross Gold Corporation

Kinross is a Canadian-based global senior gold mining company with operations and projects in the United States, Brazil, Mauritania, Chile and Canada. Our focus is on delivering value based on the core principles of responsible mining, operational excellence, disciplined growth, and balance sheet strength. Kinross maintains listings on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol:K) and the New York Stock Exchange (symbol:KGC).

Media Contact

Victoria Barrington

Senior Director, Corporate Communications

phone: 647-788-4153

[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact

Chris Lichtenheldt

Vice-President, Investor Relations

phone: 416-365-2761

[email protected]

Source: Kinross Gold Corp.