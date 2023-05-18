DXP Sets Date for 2023 First Quarter Results and Earnings Call

43 minutes ago
DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE), a leading products and service distributor that adds value and total cost savings solutions to MRO and OEM customers in virtually every industry, plans to issue a press release announcing its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, on Thursday, May 11th. The earnings announcement will be released after the market closes on May 11th. DXP will host a conference call, to be webcast live, on the Company’s website (www.dxpe.com) at 10:00 A.M. Central Time on Friday, May 12th.

The call and an accompanying slide presentation will be on the "Investor Relations" section of DXP's website at www.dxpe.com. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

DXP's earnings press release, the slides and other related presentation materials will be posted to the "Investor Relations" section of DXP's website under the subheading "Financial Information" after the market closes on the date of the earnings call and will remain available following the call.

Web participants are encouraged to go to the Company’s website (www.dxpe.com) at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a “safe-harbor” for forward-looking statements. Certain information included in this press release (as well as information included in oral statements or other written statements made by or to be made by the Company) contains statements that are forward-looking. Such forward-looking information involves important risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect anticipated results in the future; and accordingly, such results may differ from those expressed in any forward-looking statement made by or on behalf of the Company. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to; ability to obtain needed capital, dependence on existing management, leverage and debt service, domestic or global economic conditions, and changes in customer preferences and attitudes. For more information, review the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

