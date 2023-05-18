Results of Voting for Directors at Annual and Special Shareholders' Meeting

Author's Avatar
44 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helios Fairfax Partners Corporation (TSX: HFPC.U) (“HFP”) announces the results of the vote on directors at the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on May 11, 2023.

All of the nominees listed in HFP’s management proxy circular dated March 22, 2023 were elected as directors of the Company. The voting results are set forth in the table below:

Name of NomineeVote For (Aggregate)PercentageVote Against
(Aggregate)		Percentage
Kofi Adjepong-Boateng2,799,481,211100.043,7000.0
Ken Costa2,799,480,511100.044,4000.0
Lt. Gen. (ret.) Roméo Dallaire2,799,495,147100.029,7640.0
Christopher D. Hodgson2,799,496,911100.028,0000.0
Tope Lawani2,799,482,011100.042,9000.0
Quinn McLean2,799,481,911100.043,0000.0
Sahar Nasr2,799,496,111100.028,8000.0
Babatunde Soyoye2,799,497,311100.027,6000.0
Masai Ujiri2,799,481,311100.043,6000.0

Helios Fairfax Partners Corporation is an investment holding company whose investment objective is to achieve long term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in Africa and African businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, Africa.

For further information, contact:

Julia Gray
General Counsel & Corporate Secretary
(647) 243-9882		Neil Weber
Investor Relations
LodeRock Advisors
(647) 222-0574
[email protected]
www.loderockadvisors.com

Helios-Fairfax-Partners-Corpor.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.