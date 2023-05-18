Fairfax India Appoints the Honourable Jason Kenney to Its Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
45 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax India Holdings Corporation (“Fairfax India” or the “Company”) (TSX: FIH.U) announces that it has appointed the Honourable Jason Kenney as an independent director.

Mr. Kenney recently completed 25 years in public service, both at the federal and provincial levels of government. He served in the Canadian Parliament for two decades, including as Minister of Citizenship, Immigration and Multiculturalism; Minister of Employment and Social Development; Minister of National Defence and Chair of the Cabinet Operations Committee. In 2019, Mr. Kenney won a large majority mandate to become the eighteenth Premier of Alberta. As a federal minister, Mr. Kenney travelled to India on several occasions, playing a key role in strengthening Canada-India relations and expanding the Government of Canada’s footprint in India. Mr. Kenney is the recipient of a number of awards and honours, including two honourary doctorates.

With the appointment of the Honourable Jason Kenney, the Fairfax India board has increased to 12 directors (comprised of 7 independent directors and 5 non-independent directors).

Prem Watsa , Chairman of Fairfax India, commented, “We are pleased to announce the appointment of Jason to the board of Fairfax India. Jason’s interest and enthusiasm for investment in India and Indian businesses will be a wonderful addition to the Fairfax India board.”

About Fairfax India

Fairfax India is an investment holding company whose objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

For further information, contact:John Varnell, Vice President, Corporate Affairs
(416) 367-4755

Fairfax-India-Holdings-Corpora.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.