Girard Sharp, LLP and Malmfeldt Law Group P.C., national investment, securities, and consumer class action firms, announce that they are investigating securities claims on behalf of unitholders of Icahn Enterprises L.P.(NASDAQ: IEP).

On May 2, 2023, the research firm Hindenburg Research published a report alleging that Icahn Enterprises has misvalued certain of its assets. The report further alleges that Icahn Enterprises’ controlling unitholder, Carl Icahn , “has been using money taken in from new investors to pay out dividends to old investors. Such ponzi-like economic structures are sustainable only to the extent that new money is willing to risk being the last one ‘holding the bag.’”

Icahn Enterprises units declined from a closing price of $50.42 on May 1, 2023 to a closing price of $40.36 on May 2, 2023, a decline of approximately 20%. The following day, the units declined by an additional 19.3%.

On May 10, 2023, The Wall Street Journal reported that the day after Hindenburg Research’s report was published, “the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York contacted Icahn Enterprises asking for information about corporate governance, dividends and other topics.”

