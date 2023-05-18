Orlando, FL, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Sustainable Green Team, LTD. (OTCQX: SGTM) (“SGTM” or the “Company”), a provider of environmentally conscious solutions in the arbor care, disposal, and recycling industries shares updates on its Annual Shareholder Meeting.



SGTM has moved its Annual Shareholder Meeting from May 12, 2023 to June 9, 2023, at 9:00am Eastern Time. The meeting will be held to discuss its Fiscal 2022 YE and Q1 2023 results, including highlights, its upcoming outlook, and, to consider and act upon the following proposals:

The election of three directors to the Board of Directors to serve until the Company’s 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders;

The ratification of Auditors; and,

Such other business as may properly come before the Annual Meeting.



The Company has fixed the close of business on May 12, 2023, as the "Record Date” for determining stockholders entitled to receive notice of and to vote at the Annual Meeting (or any adjournment or postponement of the meeting). Only stockholders of record at the close of business on the Record Date are entitled to notice of and to vote at the Annual Meeting.

About The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd.

The Company is a wholesale manufacturer and national supplier of wood-based mulch, soil, including the soil amendment products: HumiSoil® and XLR8® and are lumber products. The Company sells directly to mass merchandisers, home centers, hardware stores, nurseries, garden centers, convenience stores, food stores, and wholesale distributors. The Company’s primary corporate objective is to provide a solution for the treatment and handling of tree debris that has been historically sent to local landfills and disposal sites, creating an environmental burden and pressure on disposal sites around the nation.

To learn more, please visit: https://www.thesustainablegreenteam.com or visit SGTM’s YouTube Channel.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Company Contact

Nickolas S. Tabraue

Chief Compliance Officer and

Chief Investor Relations

(786).375.7281

[email protected]