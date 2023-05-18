Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE: EPAC) (the “Company”) today announced that Paul Sternlieb, CEO and Tony Colucci, CFO are scheduled to hold a general session and host meetings with institutional investors in Boston on Wednesday, May 31st, at the KeyBanc Industrials & Basic Materials Conference.

About Enerpac Tool Group

