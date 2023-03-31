TDS AND USCELLULAR TO WEBCAST ANNUAL MEETINGS OF SHAREHOLDERS

CHICAGO, May 11, 2023

CHICAGO, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. [NYSE: TDS] and United States Cellular Corporation [NYSE: USM] announce the following webcasts:

UScellular's Annual Meeting of Shareholders is May 16, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Central time.

TDS' Annual Meeting of Shareholders is May 18, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Central time.

To listen to the meetings, please visit the Events & Presentations pages of investors.tdsinc.com or investors.uscellular.com. The meetings will be webcast both live and on-demand. It is recommended that you register at least 15 minutes before the beginning of each meeting to register, download and install any necessary multimedia streaming software.

About TDS
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS), a Fortune 1000® company, provides wireless; broadband, video and voice; and hosted and managed services to approximately 6 million connections nationwide through its businesses, UScellular, TDS Telecom, and OneNeck IT Solutions. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, TDS employed approximately 9,300 associates as of March 31, 2023.

About U.S. Cellular
United States Cellular Corporation provides a comprehensive range of wireless products and services, excellent customer support, and a high-quality network to customers with 4.7 million retail connections in 21 states. The Chicago-based company had 4,900 full- and part-time associates as of March 31, 2023. At the end of the first quarter of 2023, Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. owned 84 percent of UScellular.

favicon.png?sn=CG98365&sd=2023-05-11 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tds-and-uscellular-to-webcast-annual-meetings-of-shareholders-301822834.html

SOURCE Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.; United States Cellular Corporation

