ClearOne (NASDAQ: CLRO) today clarified that the ex-dividend date will be June 1, 2023 for ClearOne’s previously announced one-time special cash dividend of $1.00 per share of ClearOne common stock, payable on May 31, 2023 to shareholders of record on May 22, 2023.

FINRA UPC (Uniform Practice Code) Rule 11140 provides that, in respect to dividends or distributions that are twenty-five percent or greater of the value of the subject security, the ex-dividend date shall be the first business day following the payable date. Accordingly, a ClearOne investor that sells shares of ClearOne common stock on or prior to the payment date of May 31, 2023 will not receive the one-time special cash dividend for the ClearOne shares that are sold.

About ClearOne

ClearOne is a global market leader enabling conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions. The performance and simplicity of its advanced, comprehensive solutions offer unprecedented levels of functionality, reliability, and scalability. Visit ClearOne at www.clearone.com.

