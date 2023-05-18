VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euro Manganese Inc. (TSX-V and ASX: EMN; OTCQX: EUMNF; Frankfurt: E06) (the "Company" or "EMN") is pleased to announce key developments during the second fiscal quarter and to date. The Company has now filed its March 31, 2023 Second Fiscal Quarter Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis. Euro Manganese reports to a fiscal year-end of September 30.

Key Developments During and Subsequent to the Quarter

Production of 99.9% pure HPEMM from Chvaletice Demonstration Plant significantly de-risks the process flow sheet. External laboratory testing confirmed that the first sample of high-purity electrolytic manganese metal ("HPEMM") has met the Demonstration Plant target specifications. High-purity manganese sulphate monohydrate ("HPMSM") is currently under production in the final crystallization module and samples will be sent for testing in the coming weeks. After confirmation from external labs of product meeting specifications, expected to be the end of June, deliveries of HPEMM and HPMSM samples are expected to commence. Customer deliveries of the Company’s Demonstration Plant products, however, are not expected to be required for completion of offtake contracts.

Demonstration Plant contractual guarantee testing is underway. Contract guarantee testing is expected to be complete by the end of May 2023. Thereafter, evaluation of the results from external labs will confirm performance parameters of the Plant.

Contract guarantee testing is expected to be complete by the end of May 2023. Thereafter, evaluation of the results from external labs will confirm performance parameters of the Plant. Offtake Term Sheet announced with Verkor. The Term Sheet defines minimum tonnages and a pricing mechanism based on an index-adjusted western benchmark price for HPMSM that also correlates to the carbon footprint of Chvaletice HPMSM. Offtake tonnages are equivalent to a percentage of Chvaletice’s annual HPMSM production on a take or pay basis, for an initial tenure of eight years with potential for renewal.

More than 150,000 tonnes of Chvaletice HPMSM (100% of annual production capacity) under discussion as part of offtake tender process. Discussions are progressing well with potential customers across the battery supply chain, including cathode active material ("CAM") and the precursor product ("pCAM") producers, battery makers and automobile manufacturers. Multiple parties are at various stages in the offtake process. Approximately 75% of offtake capacity (more than 115,000 tpa) is moving through the offtake process (term sheet negotiations with one term sheet signed), with approximately 30,000 tpa mid-process (MoU or conversations significantly progressed) and approximately 20,000 tpa under earlier stages of discussion. Several larger potential customers are yet to provide an allocation of tonnage to the Company; however, they have expressed an expectation to do so in the near future. The Company is targeting 80% of production capacity under offtake contract to support project finance.

Discussions are progressing well with potential customers across the battery supply chain, including cathode active material ("CAM") and the precursor product ("pCAM") producers, battery makers and automobile manufacturers. Multiple parties are at various stages in the offtake process. Approximately 75% of offtake capacity (more than 115,000 tpa) is moving through the offtake process (term sheet negotiations with one term sheet signed), with approximately 30,000 tpa mid-process (MoU or conversations significantly progressed) and approximately 20,000 tpa under earlier stages of discussion. Several larger potential customers are yet to provide an allocation of tonnage to the Company; however, they have expressed an expectation to do so in the near future. The Company is targeting 80% of production capacity under offtake contract to support project finance. Strategic partner conversations initiated. As part of the Company’s strategy for raising financing for the Chvaletice Project, BMO Capital Markets ("BMO") has been engaged to assist the Company in securing a strategic partner to invest at the project level in combination with an offtake agreement. BMO is currently initiating discussions with key automotive OEMs.

Selection of EPCM contractor underway for development of the Chvaletice processing plant. The Company evaluated five bids from tier-1 Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management ("EPCM") firms and is now finalizing selection of the preferred EPCM firm. On appointment, the EPCM contractor will focus on advancing basic engineering design, procurement of long lead process equipment and construction permitting.

The Company evaluated five bids from tier-1 Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management ("EPCM") firms and is now finalizing selection of the preferred EPCM firm. On appointment, the EPCM contractor will focus on advancing basic engineering design, procurement of long lead process equipment and construction permitting. Battery-grade manganese identified as a strategic raw material under the proposed European Critical Raw Materials Act ("CRMA"). Potential for the Chvaletice Project to be recognized as a Strategic Project, which would qualify it for priority permitting and support for funding access and facilitation of offtake agreements. Additionally, in order to reduce the European Union’s reliance on a single supply country for certain raw materials, the CRMA would require that by 2030 no more than 65% of any strategic raw materials come from a single third country. Europe currently relies on imports of high-purity manganese to meet 90% of its demand. The Company’s Chvaletice Project expects to deliver almost 50,000 t of high-purity manganese metal per year when in full production, meeting approximately 25% of European demand and helping the EU reduce its trade reliance on this strategic raw material.

US Department of Treasury clarification on eligibility for EV tax subsidies under the Inflationary Reduction Act ("IRA") positive for Euro Manganese. The Company's high-purity manganese products are well positioned to benefit from the March 2023 clarification that EV batteries containing critical raw materials that are extracted, processed or recycled within a foreign entity of concern render an EV ineligible for IRA tax subsidies.

The Company’s high-purity manganese products are well positioned to benefit from the March 2023 clarification that EV batteries containing critical raw materials that are extracted, processed or recycled within a foreign entity of concern render an EV ineligible for IRA tax subsidies. Hosted site tour for Canadian Ambassador to the Czech Republic and various municipal officials. Canadian Ambassador to the Czech Republic, Ayesha Rekhi, visited the Chvaletice Project site in March alongside other Embassy officials, mayors from both Chvaletice and Trnavka villages, and representatives from the Pardubice district and CzechInvest. The group saw the local project office, the Demonstration Plant and the historic tailings area. The Czech and Canadian governments continue to be supportive of the Chvaletice Project.

Scoping Study completed for the Bécancour dissolution plant. The scoping study evaluated the development of an HPEMM dissolution plant to produce an HPMSM powder and/or a high-purity manganese sulphate solution. Based on the positive outcome of the scoping study results, the Company is preparing a request for proposals for a feasibility study for the Bécancour dissolution plant.

Financial Position

Cash and cash equivalents of approximately C$13.8 million as at end of fiscal Q2 (March 31, 2023); compared to $18.3 million at fiscal Q1 (December 31, 2022). The reduction in cash position is mainly attributable to: expenses related to project advancement, including for commissioning of the Demonstration Plant; certain milestone deposits for land at the tailings area; submission of the final Environmental and Social Impact Assessment; and administrative expenses related to project financing efforts and the corporate office. Additional expenses were also incurred for the evaluation of a potential dissolution plant at the Port of Bécancour in Québec.

Sufficient funding for delivery of near-term project milestones including completion of permitting for construction of the Chvaletice Project, commissioning of the Demonstration Plant and its operation on a batch basis. Additional funding will be required for execution of the EPCM services for the Project, future payments for land acquisitions, as well as future construction of infrastructure and facilities for the Project and to advance the Company's North American strategy.

Dr. Matthew James, President & CEO of Euro Manganese, commented:

“We delivered on a number of fronts during the second fiscal quarter and to date. Production of high-purity manganese metal from the Chvaletice Demonstration plant was a significant milestone and de-risks our process flowsheet. Equally, the offtake term sheet with Verkor established a great precedent as we advance offtake discussions with potential customers.

Recent EU and US regulation related to onshoring supply chains have triggered a positive response in dynamics with offtakers. Potential customers are reaching out to us proactively and are motivated to advance through the offtake process. Moreover, there is a growing acknowledgement of price premiums for western extracted and processed products, including our high-purity manganese. This has resulted in more than 100% of our annual Chvaletice production being under discussion as part of our offtake tender process. That is significant as we are targeting 80% of production capacity under contract to support project finance. Euro Manganese is very well positioned to offer a local, secure source of supply for the EV market.”

Fiscal Q2 Conference Call Details

Euro Manganese will host two separate conference calls to serve stakeholders in their respective time zones. Content of both calls will be the same. Replays and transcripts of both calls will be available on Euro Manganese’s website: www.mn25.ca

CALL #1 – For North American and UK/European Audiences North America UK/Europe Date Monday, May 15, 2023 Monday, May 15, 2023 Time 8:30am PDT | 11:30am EDT 4:30pm BST | 5:30pm CEST Registration: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Rk1SptqxTbeHX4SL2B82vw





CALL #2 – For Australian and UK/European Audiences Australia UK/Europe Date Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Time 4:00pm AEST | 2:00pm AWST 7:00am BST | 8:00am CEST Registration: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_CR3cIpCXRXux9MGU4bzPyw

About Euro Manganese

Euro Manganese is a battery materials company focused on becoming a leading producer of high-purity manganese for the electric vehicle industry. The Company is advancing development of the Chvaletice Manganese Project in the Czech Republic and exploring an early-stage opportunity to produce battery-grade manganese products in Bécancour, Québec.

The Chvaletice Project is a unique waste-to-value recycling and remediation opportunity involving reprocessing old tailings from a decommissioned mine. It is also the only sizable resource of manganese in the European Union, strategically positioning the Company to provide battery supply chains with critical raw materials to support the global shift to a circular, low-carbon economy.

Euro Manganese is dual-listed on the TSXV and the ASX, and is also traded on the OTCQX.

